Analysis of Potential Impact of COVID-19 on Spirulina Powder Market

Global Spirulina Powder Market: Overview

The demand within the global market for spirulina powder has been rising on account of the abundant use of this powder across the food and beverages industry. Spirulina, in essence, is a cyanobacteria that grows in salt as well as fresh water, and belongs to the family of blue-green algae or the single-cell microbes. Spirulina, in its powdered form, is used across a wide array of industries. Hence, the global market for spirulina powder has a wide consumer base that contributes to the overall growth of this market. A tablespoon of spirulina contains around a gram of fat including omega-3 and omega-6 fatty acids. Furthermore, spirulina is rich in protein, and the protein quality of spirulina is comparable to that of eggs. With 4 grams of protein in a tablespoon of spirulina powder and 11% of iron content, the latter is considered to be extremely useful for the human body. Moreover, spirulina also contains Vitamin B1, Vitamin B2, and Vitamin B3 which is another reason behind the healthy appeal of this cyanobacteria.

The global market for cyanobacteria may be segmented on the basis of the following parameters: application, distribution channel, and region. Spirulina has applications in multiple industries, and hence, it is important to delve into the aforementioned segments.

A report added by Transparency Market Research (TMR) sheds value on multiple factors that have aided the growth of the global spirulina powder market in recent times. Furthermore, the continual expansion of the global spirulina market is another dynamic that has been explained within the report. The report on the global spirulina powder market is an inside account of the trends and opportunities that have aided market growth in recent times.

Global Spirulina Powder Market: Trends and Opportunities

The expansive use of spirulina powder as a dietary supplement has played a major role in the growth of the global spirulina powder market in recent times. The ability of cyanobacterias to produce energy through the process of photosynthesis has attracted a number of researchers towards the study of this class of bacteria. Since spirulina is also a type of cyanobacteira, the demand for spirulina powder from research laboratories has been rising in recent times. The high nutritional value of spirolina has also played a major role in the growth of the global market for spirulina powder. Besides all of this, the ability of spirulina powder to act as an anti-inflammatory and anti-oxidising agent is expected to keep propelling demand within the global spirulina powder market.

Global Spirulina Powder Market: Market Potential

The global market for spirulina powder has been rising at a robust rate in recent times, and a range of properties of this powder are behind this paced growth. It has been lately argued by a number of researchers that spirulina has anti-cancer properties. Research in animals has been the basis for this assertion, and this factor is projected to play an integral role in the growth of the global market for siprulina powder.

Global Spirulina Powder Market: Regional Outlook

The market for spirulina powder in North America has been rising at a robust rate on account of the easy availability of spirulina in the US and Canada. Moreover, the approval of spirulina consumption by medical practitioners in the region has also led to the growth of the market for spirulina powder in North America.

Global Spirulina Powder Market: Competitive Landscape

Some of the key players in the global spirulina powder market are Algene Biotech, Earthrise Bardakci Group, Nutritionals, Penn Herb, and Arwind Enterprise.

