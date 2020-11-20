Flash Chromatography Market Expected to Witness the Highest Growth 2027

Global Flash Chromatography Market: Overview

The flash chromatography market is expected to grow at a considerable pace over the course of the given forecast period of 2019 to 2027. The global market is segmented on the basis of types of sales as consumables and systems. The segment of consumable is expected to continue its dominance in the market over the course forecast period of 2019 to 2027. Increasing complexity of the applications for the purpose of flash chromatography and the increase in the highly advanced consumables for achieving the best possible rate of purification are primarily driving the growth of this segment in the global market. On the other hand, depending upon the type of technique, the global flash chromatography market is expected to be led by reverse phase technique.

Global Flash Chromatography Market: Notable Developments

Some of the notable developments in the global flash chromatography market are listed below:

In July 2019, PerkinElmer Inc. and EverlyWell Inc. announced that the companies have joined hands to form a new collaboration. The objective behind the collaboration is to drive the accessibility and innovation of consumer-centric health testing. This will be achieved by adding the CLIA certified and CAP accredited laboratory facilities of PerkinElmer Inc. to the network lab providers of EverlyWell Inc.

In April 2019, PerkinElmer Inc., an international leader in the field of healthcare, announced that the company has joined hands with Accenture. The company is now part of Accenture’s open partner ecosystem that is developed to aid the solution and service providers, life science companies, and software vendors to work more efficiently to deliver accelerated drug delivery and enhance the overall patient outcomes.

In June 2019, Biotage AB announced that the company has launched a new Biotage® VacMaster™ Disk. This product is a unit for vacuum extraction and can perform manual as well as disk-based extraction of less-volatile organic elements and HEMs from aqueous matrices.

Some of the other key companies in the global flash chromatography market include names such as Tosoh Corporation, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., GE Healthcare, Shimadzu Corporation, Agilent Technologies, and Biotage AB among others.

Global Flash Chromatography Market: Drivers and Restraints

There are several factors that are influencing the growth of the global flash chromatography market. One of the key driving factors for the market growth is the increasing technological advancements in the field of chromatography. Rise in the automation of chromatography instruments has played an important role in shaping the growth of the market.

In addition to this, growing demand for filtration and purification by the biotech and pharma companies has also helped in driving the growth of the flash chromatography market. Furthermore, governments across the globe are putting in heavy investments in the biotech and pharmaceutical companies. This is also fueling the growth of the market.

Global Flash Chromatography Market: Geographical Outlook

The global flash chromatography market can be segmented into key geographical regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World. Of these mentioned regions, the global market is excepted to be dominated by the North America region. This growth of the North America region is mainly due to the higher procurement of the analytical systems and equipment.

Additionally, presence of several big-name manufacturers in the region has also helped in the growth of the regional market. On the other hand, the maximum growth potential is expected to be shown by the Asia Pacific region. This growth of the market is mainly down to the increasing procurement of flash chromatography systems led by the heavy investments by the governments in the region.

