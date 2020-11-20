Nasal Pillow Masks Market Scope 2019-2027 Investigated in the Latest Research

Nasal pillow mask is for people who primarily breathe through their nose. These people do not breathe at all through the mouth during sleep. These masks can also be termed as nasal cushions. These masks are quite small and rest above the upper lip. These nasal pillow masks seal the nose to deliver pressure in a manner that is more direct compared to that of the nasal CPAP mask.

The design of these pillows is minimal. These are provided with less obtrusive headgear and a smaller overall profile that permit more line of sight while being worn, thereby making these suitable for people who read or watch TV before hitting bed.

Global Nasal Pillow Masks Market: Dynamics

Increase in incidence of respiratory disorders

The incidence of respiratory disorders is rapidly increasing across the world. An increasing number of patients is suffering from acute respiratory distress syndrome, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), bronchiectasis, and other respiratory disorders. According to the Global Burden of Disease Study published in 2013, an estimated 300 million people were suffering from COPD in 2013. In North America, the number of people requiring oxygen therapy is estimated to increase by 15% every year, owing to increase in the geriatric population in the region. Rise in addiction to smoking, decline in air quality, and surge in pollution across the world are the major factors leading to increase in incidence of respiratory disorders. Increase in incidence of respiratory disorders leading to rise in the number of people requiring oxygen therapy is projected to drive nasal pillow masks market during the forecast period.

Rise in focus of health organizations on home health care to boost global nasal pillow masks market

Home health care is one of the rapidly growing segments of the nasal pillow masks market, as patient preference for treatment in home care settings is rising. Additionally, nasal pillow masks market players are offering new and portable devices in different segments. Hospitals and other health care settings are significantly over-occupied. Several countries have low number of hospital beds (per 1,000 people) for treating patients suffering from chronic illness requiring treatment for longer duration. Hence, several health care organizations and regional governments across the world have shifted focus toward home health care settings for treating patients, by re-aligning the reimbursements, and encouraging manufacturers to develop compatible devices. Hence, there is a large patient pool suffering from respiratory diseases in the home care segment, which has led to new product innovations to capture the potential of this segment in the global nasal pillow masks market.

Global Nasal Pillow Masks Market – Competitive Landscape

Major players operating in the global nasal pillow masks market include ResMed, Philips, Fisher and Paykel Healthcare Limited, Air Liquide Medical Systems, BMC Medical, Aloha, TAP PAP, AG Industries, and DeVilbiss Healthcare.

Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Limited

Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Limited is a leading manufacturer and distributor of medical devices for respiratory care, obstructive sleep apnea, and acute care. The company supplies innovative medical devices for use in hospitals and home care settings. Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Limited was a pioneer company in terms of manufacture of first humidification systems and offering them to hospitals for treating critically ill patients. The company offers a wide range of products in non-invasive and invasive ventilation segments. It has manufacturing units in New Zealand and Mexico.

ResMed, Inc.

ResMed, Inc. is a global manufacturer of products and solutions for diagnosis, treatment, and management of sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), and other chronic diseases. The company offers products for non-invasive ventilation in hospitals and home care settings. It has a wide portfolio of patented products in CPAP devices and other segments such as obstructive sleep apnea and sleep breathing disorders. ResMed, Inc. provides services to around 3 million patients across the world by improving quality of their life, preventing progression of chronic diseases, and reducing overall health care costs.

