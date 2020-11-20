Digital Blood Pressure Monitor Market Overview 2019-2027 Described in a New Market Report

Digital Blood Pressure Monitor Market: Introduction

Blood pressure monitoring is a self-monitoring tool or device that can be used for care of patients with hypertension. The blood pressure is primarily monitored at home or outside a hospital, clinic, or office setting. Traditionally, blood pressure is measured using a mercury manometer.

However, with the advancement of technology, digital blood pressure monitors are employed with oscillometric measurements and electronic calculations rather than auscultation. The digital blood pressure monitors are easy to use and read compared to aneroid monitors. The digital blood pressure monitors provide systolic and diastolic blood pressure values and pulse rate reading.

Global Digital Blood Pressure Monitor Market: Competitive Landscape

OMRON Healthcare, Inc.

Omron Healthcare, Inc. is a leading health care company, engaged in the manufacture and sale of wide range of products across 117 countries. Blood pressure monitors constitute more than 50% of Omron Group’s total health care segment in terms of revenue. Omron Healthcare, Inc. focuses on emerging regions and countries for blood pressure monitoring, particularly in Latin America, as this region is witnessing rise in high blood pressure patients in the recent years.

A&D Company, Limited

Founded in 1977, A&D Company, Limited is located in Tokyo, Japan. The company focuses on new product development to grow business globally. It has launched several products in blood pressure monitoring from time to time to keep up with industrial trends.

Welch Allyn, Inc.

Welch Allyn, Inc., a part of the Hill-Rom group of companies, is a global manufacturer of medical diagnostic equipment with a wide range of solutions. The parent company Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. has extensively focused on R&D activities and new product development. For instance, the company reported revenue of over US$ 300 Mn from new products in 2018.

Rossmax International Ltd

Rossmax International Ltd focuses on new product development and new innovative technologies in all business segments for sustained growth in the ever evolving market. The company has provided patented technologies and new solutions for each of its business fields. For instance, it was the second FDA approved company to enter in the U.S. market with wrist blood pressure monitors. Rossmax International Ltd participates in various international trade shows, exhibitions, and medical shows for product promotion, exhibition, patient awareness, brand awareness, and patient education. These activities improve the company’s overall image and market value.

Global Digital Blood Pressure Monitor Market: Dynamics

Active Promotion through Online Channels

Digital blood pressure monitors are suggested by doctors to keep a track of blood pressure monitoring between office or hospital visits. These monitors are available at traditional retail outlets. However, currently, online channels are being preferred for purchase of digital blood pressure monitors, due to convenience and ease offered by online platforms. Research data reveals that consumers are more inclined toward the use of online platforms. Due to the large number of options available at these channels, more promotional activities are conducted by these sites.

Unfavorable Reimbursement Policies Restrain the Digital Blood Pressure Monitor Market

Insurance benefits for digital blood pressure monitors vary from payer to payer. Some payers may cover monitors, but under strict guideline like only upper arm monitor is available for the reimbursement. No wrist monitor is reimbursed. A majority of health insurance plans in the U.S. do not cover digital blood pressure monitors. This is a major restraining factor for the digital blood pressure monitor market.

