Z-drugs Market Analysis and Demand With Forecast Overview to 2027

Global Z-drugs Market Introduction

Nonbenzodiazepines, commonly referred as Z-drugs, are a widely prescribed class of psychoactive drugs for the treatment of different types of sleep disorders, particularly insomnia, which affects millions of people across the world. These drugs have similar effects as benzodiazepines by potentiating GABA (gamma-aminobutyric acid) activity in the body.

Global Z-drugs Market – Competitive Landscape

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Sanofi, and Pfizer, Inc. are the major players operating in the global Z-drugs market. New product development and focus on emerging markets where the prevalence of insomnia is high are the strategies adopted by these players to increase market share.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, Ltd.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. is a key manufacturer of generic medicines and a recognized leader in innovative and specialty pharmaceuticals across the globe. The company delivers high quality and patient-centric health care solutions. It has a broad generics portfolio, with more than 1,000 molecules in nearly every therapeutic area. It continues to evaluate opportunities for joint ventures, collaborations, and other activities that support growth. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries focuses on establishing leadership position in its core therapeutic areas of respiratory (including asthma & COPD) and CNS through business development initiatives such as acquisition of Labrys Biologics in 2014 and Auspex Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in 2015.

Pfizer, Inc.

Pfizer, Inc. operates through two business segments: Pfizer Innovative Health and Pfizer Essential Health. The company has been issued 129 patents in the U.S. and 1,807 in the rest of the world for its products. It offers products in multiple therapeutic areas such as endocrinology, neurology, immunology, oncology, HIV, rare diseases, and hematology in more than 125 countries. Pfizer, Inc. has developed a strong supply chain network, which is directly responsible for addressing the patients’ needs. With technological advancements, the company tracks movement of products throughout the entire supply chain.

Sanofi

Sanofi is a global provider of health care solutions. The company has broad product portfolio that caters to areas such as rare diseases, multiple sclerosis, oncology, immunology, infectious diseases, diabetes, cardiovascular diseases, vaccines, and consumer health care. Sanofi focuses on acquisitions, in-licensing, and collaborations with key players in the market to reinforce its product pipeline. The company emphasizes on strategic reshaping of the product portfolio in order to strengthen its position in developed and emerging markets.

Global Z-drugs Market Dynamics

Large Patient Pool of Sleep Disorder Drives Demand for Z-drugs

Sleep disorder is a health concern for a larger percentage of the general population of the world. According to the Journal of Family Medicine and Primary Care, prevalence of sleep disorder is 10% to 30% of the global population, and insomnia in particular is on the rise. It is common in older adults, women, and people with medical and mental ill health. Such large population base of sleep disorder, especially insomnia, drives demand for Z-drugs.

Major Side Effects of Z-drugs to Hamper Market

Users of nonbenzodiazepines have reportedly experienced side effects such as short-term memory loss, sleepwalking, sleep driving, dizziness, headache, back pain, and rashes. This induces them to stop taking the drugs for long-term treatment, which in turn hampers sales of the drugs.

North America Dominated Global Z-drugs Market in 2018

According to the National Sleep Foundation, insomnia is the most common sleep disorder in the U.S. Moreover, around 40 million people in North America are affected by insomnia each year. The foundation also stated that prevalence of insomnia has increased among women and older adults in the region. Availability of drugs, high awareness about the effects of sleep disorder, and high prevalence of sleep disorders drive demand for Z-drugs in North America.

