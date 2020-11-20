Depth Filters Market Demand and Research Insights by 2027

Global Depth Filters Market – Introduction

Depth filters are used to separate suspended particles or liquid droplets from a carrying fluid within the thickness of the filter medium. Depth filtration consists of a wide variety of different filter sheet media, which can be used for various purposes such as turbidity removal i.e. from coarse to fine particles, chill haze removal, polishing filtration, colloidal removal, and also for removal of microbial spoilage or reduction of microorganism (mold, yeast, and bacteria).

Depth filters are most commonly used in downstream bioprocessing, so as to separate cell debris, cells, and other colloidal substances. In addition, depth filters enable fine deposit removal with flexibility, so as to develop large filter cakes if needed.

Depth filters function through different ways of retention involving interception, sieving, absorption, and adsorption.

Depth filters normally constitute higher flow rates and loading capabilities compared to membrane filters. Additionally, with the use of depth filters, the filtration process are done for large volume applications such as plasma filtration, essential oils extraction, water removal, and transformer oil filtration, due to the combination of fast filtration and high loading capacity.

Moreover, depth filters are widely used across different industries such as food and beverages, healthcare, pharmaceutical, and biotechnology, owing to its capability of extracting solid materials from the liquids.

Global Depth Filters Market – Dynamics

Key Drivers of the Global Depth Filters Market

Increase in production of large molecules and biologics, and rise in R&D expenditure in biotechnology and biopharmaceuticals companies across developed and developing regions is expected to fuel the growth of the depth filter market over the forecast period.

Additionally, several benefits such as user friendly characteristics and low cost is expected to further boost the global depth filter market.

Rising need for depth filters in the food and beverages industry due to the use of raw materials used in the manufacturing process is one of the major factors driving the demand for depth filters.

Moreover, depth filters are used in the manufacturing process of pharmaceutical drug therapies, which is expected to boost their demand worldwide.

North America to Hold Significant Share of the Global Depth Filters Market

North America is anticipated to constitute a significant share of the global depth filters market during the forecast period due to expansion of the oil & gas industry in the region.

The global depth filters market in Europe is expected to expand significantly in the next few years, due to growth of the food and beverage and pharmaceutical industry in the region.

Increasing investment in healthcare and growing per capita income in Asia Pacific is expected to enhance the growth of the global depth filter market. Besides, the developing markets of Asia Pacific such as China, Japan, India, Australia, South Korea, and Singapore are productive markets for depth filters due to increasing outsourcing services offered by different biopharmaceutical and pharmaceutical companies from these countries.

Global Depth Filters Market – Competition Landscape

Key Players Operating in the Global Market

The global depth filters market is highly concentrated, with the top manufacturers accounting for approximately 25%–30% of the market share. Key players operating in the global depth filters market include:

MANN+HUMMEL

Filtteck Co. Ltd..

Merck KGaA, Darmstadt

3M Company

Ahlstrom-Munksjö

Alfa Laval

Filtrox AG

Eaton

Pall Corporation.

Cantel Medical

Parker Hannifin Corporation

Donaldson Company

Carl Stuart Group

Meissner Filtration Products, Inc.

