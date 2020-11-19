Intelligent Pigging Service Market – Global Industry Analysis and Forecast 2026

Intelligent pigging is a technique of inspection of pipelines using digital technology to understand their condition. It is widely used to gather important data, such as the presence and location of corrosion or other irregularities on the inner walls of the pipe. Devices known as ‘pigs’ are used to clean pipelines and are placed on one end of a pipeline and pushed through the line. They scrape the sides of the pipe and remove dirt and debris from the pipeline. The complexity of mandatory pipeline inspections and increased governmental regulations have led to the need for intelligent pigging service for pipelines. Pipeline operators need access to data to mitigate risk and ensure safety effectively by evaluating signs of metal loss, internal or external corrosion, and other physical defects.

Intelligent Pigging Service Market: Drivers and Restraints

Stringent government and industry regulations and increasing consumption of petroleum products and natural gas are expected to drive the intelligent pigging service market. Moreover, increasing awareness among pipeline operators about the benefits of maintenance of pipelines and regular inspection is anticipated to fuel the intelligent pigging service market in the near future. The oil & gas industry has witnessed major incidents of pipeline damage in the past, resulting in major product loss and accidents. Therefore, keeping pipeline infrastructure healthy becomes necessary for oil & gas companies. Concern about the safety of pipelines is anticipated to drive the intelligent pigging service market.

Intelligent Pigging Service Market: Key Segments

The intelligent pigging service market can be segmented based on technology, end-use, application, and region. Based on technology, the intelligent pigging service market can be segmented into magnetic flux leak detection and ultrasonic testing. Intelligent pigging service based on smart magnetic flux leak detection technology is preferred as it can be used in both liquid and gas pipelines and does not require any liquid coolant as in ultrasonic pigging. Magnetic flux leak detection pigs can detect and measure metal loss or corrosion and cracks and weld defects even in thin-walled pipelines, while ultrasonic pigs fail to identify and measure thin-walled pipelines accurately.

Based on end-use, the intelligent pigging service market can be divided into oil products and gas products. In terms of application, the intelligent pigging service market can be split into metal loss/corrosion detection, geometry measurement & bend detection, and crack & leak detection. Pipe corrosion can damage the quality of the substance that is carried, and it can result in stained fixtures and potential odors. Therefore, intelligent pigging service is in great demand for the detection of pipeline corrosion. Thus, with more risks associated with corrosion of metals, the use of intelligent pigging service in corrosion detection is expected to rise during the forecast period.

Based on region, the intelligent pigging service market can be categorized into North America, Latin America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and Middle East & Africa. North America has the presence of major players from the oil & gas industry and prominent users of inline inspection services for intelligent pigging. Natural gas and petroleum are the two sources of energy in the U.S.. North America is investing significantly in oil and gas pipeline projects to fulfill the growing demand for energy resources. Moreover, Middle East and Africa is one of the key regions of the intelligent pigging service market due to significant production and exploration of crude oil and gas from the region. The intelligent piping service market in Latin America and Asia Pacific is expected to expand rapidly due to the discovery of new oilfield reserves.

Intelligent Pigging Service Market: Key Players

Key players operating in the global intelligent pigging service market include ROSEN Group, Baker Hughes, T.D. Williamson, NDT Global, Onstream Pipeline Inspection, Enduro Pipeline Services, Dacon Inspection Services, Intertek Group, Applus, and LIN SCAN.

