Metal Foams Market Poised for Steady Growth in the Future

The global metal foams market is set to experience an upsurge in demand in the times to follow. Chemical applications of metal foam are expected to create room for market growth and maturity. Creating metal foam from aluminium has helped manufacturers in reducing their costs of manufacturing, whilst increasing profits. The abundant availability of aluminium has garnered the attention of leading manufacturers. Moreover, metal foams made from aluminium offer several important benefits over other foam types. Therefore, the revenue index of the global metal foams market is set to improve. Use of metal foams for stiffening certain structures has also driven sales across the market.

Veterinary care has become an investment-ready area with the emergence of several new technologies. Use of metal foams as temporary prosthetics in animals has, therefore, become an area of discussion across the veterinary healthcare sector. Use of these foams in healthcare experiments has also become an important dynamic of market growth. Medical devices are amongst other areas of application for metal foams.

Damping and filtration are important activities for the chemical industry. The success of several important experiments and processes relies on the effectiveness of filtration techniques. Metal foams act as excellent filtration materials, and this factor has driven demand for these foams in the chemical industry. Study of naturally porous materials found in coral, bones, and cork involves simulation of these materials.

Heat exchange reactions conducted across chemical engineering require pinpoint control and precision. Moreover, these reactions are used to analyse the properties of several important materials. Therefore, metal foams come in handy for materials studies conducted across the chemical industry. The leading vendors in the global metal foams market are expected to invest in intrinsic research and development. This strategy could lead to the development of more efficient, granular, and porous metal foams.

Overview:

Charting a moderate CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate) over the period of 2017 to 2025, the global metal foam market is set to see growth of numerous opportunities, and improvement in the market worth. This growth will primarily be attributable to growth in automotive industry.

It is because these are used in producing automobile body sheets. And, these are also used in manufacturing components such as structural parts. Metal foam is preferred here in a big way because absorbs vibration and other noise. Thereby, it improves absorption capability of impact energy. So, in a way, it helps improving performance while keeping vehicles light.

Some of the trends, drivers and developments that are important to make note of are outlined below:

About 96.80 million motor vehicles were bought across the word in the year 2017 and as disposable incomes see a steep rise world over, this trend will continue at a more stellar pace than ever. And, growing demand for these causes more light vehicles to be produced. It is worth noting here that worldwide as security takes center stage, demand for metal foam increase notably as it ensures passive safety. Besides, it is so lightweight that it improves efficiency as well as has a good degree of design flexibility. This is contributing to taking the market onto a high growth trajectory of the forecast period.

Asia-Pacific will present players will new growth opportunities, ready to be tapped into by market players. It will owe this growth to presence of some of the most potent automotive manufacturing players like Mahindra, Toyota, Suzuki, Honda, Dong Feng, Nissan, Tata etc. Besides, growing population and rapid urbanization is adding positively to the growth in the global metal foam market. To add to this, improving lifestyle, as a result of economies demonstrating good performance will also help.

Global Metal Foams Market: Snapshot

Consisting of solid metal, a metal foam is a cellular structure with gas filled pores containing a large portion of the volume. These pores can be either interconnected (open-cell foam) or sealed (closed-cell foam). Only 5% to 25% of the volume of metal foam is base metal. Its high porosity makes it ultra-light material and this material gets the strength of from square-cube law. Metal foams can be made using materials such as tantalum, titanium, and aluminum.

Metal foams are manufactured by creating air bubbles in the metallic melts. Due to high buoyancy forces these air bubbles tend to rise to the surface in the high-density liquid. This can be prevented by increasing the viscosity of molten metal. Metal foam finds its application in the manufacturing of vehicle parts, vessels, and components in machines. However, its application in automobile industry is gaining popularity as it provides a high strength structure with less weight. Using metal foams in vehicle parts reduces vibration and noise, increases stiffness, and absorbs impact energy, thus ensuring the vehicle performs well on road.