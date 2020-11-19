Appointment Scheduling Software Market Demand & Insights by 2027

Appointment scheduling software is used by business enterprises to systematically manage their appointments and bookings. Appointment scheduling software allows users to access their online schedule directly on their email or text, and makes it easy to book appointments directly from their phones, check their payment history, and complete their schedules. Moreover, appointment scheduling software provides tools for lead collection, paperless registration, and staff & class descriptions. It has the ability to synchronize the calendar automatically according to the time zone of the user and update the user with regular alerts and reminders about the scheduled appointments.

Various software providers offer user-based customized appointment scheduling software that enables the user to make required changes. Appointment scheduling software has wide usage in automotive industries, banking, and financial services, besides healthcare, education, retail industry, and marketing. These are available in versions compatible across platforms – Android, iOS, and others as customized.

Appointment Scheduling Software Market– Competitive Landscape

In May 2019, MINDBODY acquired Bowtie.ai (Bowtie), an appointment-based business that provides an automated AI-driven virtual receptionist solution for organizations. This solution can easily book clients appointments online, reply to questions, and also empowers live chat over SMS and web.

In January 2019, Appointy Software Inc. launched its new pricing plan for its appointment scheduling software “Appointy” to provide better accessibility for the user at a reasonable price.

MINDBODY Inc.

Founded in 2001 and located in the United States, MINDBODY Inc. provides cloud-based business management software for small & medium-sized businesses in various industries such as financial, healthcare, and others. The company’s cloud-based platform easily accesses online booking, offers a point-of-sale option, keeps client notifications updated, and also personalizes the experience.

Appointy Software Inc.

Found in 2006 and located in the United States, Appointy Software Inc. majorly provides online scheduling software solutions. The company’s online scheduling platform easily enables users to schedule appointments, workshops, classes, events, rides, tours, and activities. It provides inherent marketing tools that include e-mail marketing, social promotion, and deals & discounts for businesses.

YouCanBook.me Ltd

Founded in 2008 and based in the United States, YouCanBook.me Ltd is mainly engaged in providing online scheduling solutions for large, and small & medium enterprises worldwide. The company’s cloud-based scheduling solutions offer user based customized appointment platforms that provide flexibility with schedules and regular updates on mail besides other options.

SimplyBook.me Ltd.

Founded in 2001 and located in Cyprus, European Union (EU), SimplyBook.me Ltd. provides online appointment scheduling solutions for small & medium-sized businesses. Its scheduling solutions are specifically designed to provide better-quality booking services for businesses worldwide.

Pulse 24/7 Inc.

Established in 2015 and located in the United States, Pulse 24/7 Inc. mainly provides scheduling solutions, mobile payments, customer retention solutions, social media scheduling & automation, customer relationship management, and mobile booking.

Some of the prominent players in the appointment scheduling software market are Sceduleonce, YouCanBook.me Ltd, SimplyBook.me Ltd, Ambious Group Inc. (Veribook), Bookwhen Ltd, BookingKoala LLC, Bookingkit GmbH, CozyCal Scheduling Inc, Squarespace (Acuity Scheduling), Calendy LLC, Appointy Software Inc., Pulse 24/7 Inc., and CozyCal Scheduling Inc.

Appointment Scheduling Software Market Dynamics

Rapid adoption of cloud-based software in organizations driving the appointment scheduling software market

The rapid emergence of cloud-based software has significantly transformed the way information technology services are majorly used in organizations. Cloud-based appointment scheduling software platforms cover large, and small & medium size businesses in health care, banking & financial services, legal services, and many other sectors. cloud based software can easily make a custom website for organizations to show business information, customer reviews, a list of services, and other facilities to enable and schedule appointments. It usually supports users to customize their booking pages directly on their website. It also enables operators to send their appointment notices to their customers and clients through SMS, email, or text. Therefore, rapid adoption of cloud-based appointment scheduling software in organizations is positively impacting the growth of the market worldwide.

High costing issues with appointment scheduling software restraining market growth

Cloud based or desktop based appointment scheduling software is usually expensive compared to manual appointment systems. Features such as schedule appointments, access existing bookings, pay for events, and other services make the software expensive. Consequently, small enterprises are facing problems in adopting the software successfully. However, software companies are currently focusing on providing user based customized software that is expected to help reduce cost of cloud based or desktop based appointment scheduling software in future.

