Supply Chain Management BPO Market Demand & Insights by 2028

Supply Chain Management BPO Market: Overview

The drive for BPO in supply chain management stems from the need for cutting costs, manage risks, and meet evolving customer requirements. Supply chain efficiencies have become a major ingredient of success of services models of all industries. Market experts contend that supply chain accounts for more than half of the share of most businesses, shaping customer expectations and sales. Solution providers in the supply chain management BPO market are leaning have over the years expanded the array of services. Key BPO services include Demand management and Supply management, transportation management, materials management, production management, green supply chain, financial supply chain, and demand/supply collaboration. An emerging paradigm is customized supply chain management services and solutions and BPaaS.

Moving to outsourcing model has enabled companies to move to a single point of contact, and has helped them wade through the complexities in supply chain, and induce flexibility. Rise in adoption of SCM BPO in operational management has driven the evolution of the market. Further, growing adoption of SCM BPO in travel and logistics has unlocked new potential in the market.

Supply Chain Management (SCM) BPO Market: Competitive Landscape and Recent Developments

The study offers a scrutiny of factors that shape the current intensity of overall competition. It takes a critical look at the ways top players are bringing changes to the strategies in delivering SCM BPO offerings. The assessment on the competitive dynamics also sheds light on key winning imperatives on the SCM BPO market.

Providers of SCM BPO in general have been increasingly inclined to opt for strategies that will make SCM BPO successful in meeting the demands for a wide range of clients. A few aspiring players will focus on industry-specific expertise, such as for food services industry and automotive industry. Some prominent players are expected to look for consistent revenue streams by meeting the needs of retail and the consumer packaging industry, and consolidate their position in the SCM BPO market.

Some of the promising players in the SCM BPO market are Infosys, Accenture, Avnet, Tech Mahindra Ltd., Celestica, Genpact, Capgemini SE, Wipro, and HCL Technologies.

Supply Chain Management BPO Market: Growth Dynamics

Customer-facing processes have proliferated in business of all industries, causing the managerial operational processes to rise in complexity in recent years. The variability in supply chain demand is a key driver for demand in the supply chain management BPO market. Digitization of businesses in industrialized nations has brought unique challenges to businesses, intensify the need for supply chain management on outsourcing model. The drive for BPO with unique value proposition and commercial models is paved a path to the rapid evolution in the demand in the SCM BPO market.

Over the years, the deployment of SCM in BPO models has gained substantial traction for short-term projects. Subsequently, many SCM PBO companies have started focusing on large companies with their end-to-end supply chain offerings. Such trends help in the development of a robust ecosystem of offerings in the supply chain management BPO market.

Supply Chain Management BPO Market: Regional Outlook

North America is a promising region in the global SCM BPO market. Europe and Asia Pacific have been fast emerging lucrative regional markets. The growth of all these key markets is bolstered by several factors and trends in provider ecosystem. For one, businesses need specialized SCM and are preferring outsourcing for fulfilling the needs of projects. Furthermore, in recent years, providers have been aggressively increasing their footprints in developing and developed nations. Asia Pacific countries in particular will see rise in opportunities in recent years, and will contribute a high revenue share in the supply chain management BPO market.

This study by TMR is all-encompassing framework of the dynamics of the market. It mainly comprises critical assessment of consumers’ or customers’ journeys, current and emerging avenues, and strategic framework to enable CXOs take effective decisions.

