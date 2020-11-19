The global mobile CDN market is anticipated to reach ~US$ 248 Bn by 2030. The mobile CDN market is projected to expand at a CAGR of ~35% from 2020 to 2030 in terms of revenue. According to the report, North America was a significant contributor to the mobile CDN market in terms of revenue in 2019. The prominent market share of the region is due to the significant adoption of mobile CDN and increasing adoption of 5G, especially in the U.S. The mobile CDN market in Asia Pacific is expected to expand at a high CAGR during the forecast period. This is primarily due to increasing penetration of smartphones in the region.

Increasing Smartphone Penetration, Growing Mobile Data Usage, and Advent of 5G Driving Mobile CDN Market

The advent of 5G is anticipated to propel the mobile CDN market during the forecast period. According to GSMA, 5G connections are expected to reach 1.8 billion by 2025. The growing adoption of mobile Internet, edge, and cloud computing is anticipated to fuel the use of mobile applications in the upcoming years, which will indirectly propel the demand for mobile CDN for managing and delivery of content. According to the Cisco Visual Networking Index 2017-2022 report, the monthly global mobile data traffic is projected to surge at a CAGR of around 46% from 2017 to 2022 and is estimated to exceed 77.5 Exabytes by 2022. Mobile video streaming and Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) are anticipated to contribute majority of mobile data traffic. Additionally, increasing penetration of smartphones is also expected to drive the global mobile content delivery network (CDN) market. According GSMA Intelligence, unique mobile subscribers are expected to reach 5.8 billion by 2025 from 5.2 billion in 2019, at a CAGR of 1.9%. Mobile Internet users are expected to reach 5 billion by 2025, from 3.8 billion in 2019 at a CAGR of 4.6%.

Mobile CDN: Market Segmentation

The global mobile CDN market has been segmented in terms of component, type, end user, enterprise size, and region. Based on component, the mobile CDN market has been classified into solution and support & maintenance. The solution segment has been further sub-divided into transcoding & media delivery, reporting & analytics, content security, and digital rights management. The transcoding & media delivery solution segment dominated the global mobile CDN market in 2019 and is expected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period. Based on type, the mobile CDN market has been categorized into video CDN and standard/non-video CDN. The video CDN segment dominated the global mobile CDN market in 2019 and is expected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period. Based on end user, the mobile CDN market has been split into media & advertisement, gaming, travel & hospitality, retail & e-Commerce, government, healthcare, education, and others (BFSI, manufacturing, etc.). The media & advertisement segment is expected to account for leading share of the global mobile CDN market. The segment is expected to continue its dominance in the near future. Based on enterprise size, the mobile CDN market has been bifurcated into small & medium enterprises and large enterprises.

Mobile CDN Market: Regional Outlook

In terms of region, the global mobile CDN market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America. North America is expected to dominate the mobile CDN market during the forecast period. The U.S. is expected to lead the North America mobile CDN market, as the U.S. market is at the forefront in terms of adoption of 5G networks by telecom carriers. According to GSMA Intelligence, the penetration of 5G connections in North America is expected to reach 48% of the total connections by the end of 2025. The mobile CDN market in Asia Pacific is projected to expand at a high CAGR during the forecast period due to the rise in the Internet penetration rate, along with increasing number of viewers for mobile video streaming and online gaming in the region. The market in Middle East & Africa and South America is also projected to expand moderately during the forecast period.

Mobile CDN Market: Competition Dynamics

The research study includes profiles of leading companies operating in the global mobile CDN market. Key players profiled in the report include Akamai Technologies, Inc., Amazon Web Services, Inc., CacheNetworks, LLC, CDN77.com (DataCamp Limited), CDNetworks, Inc., CenturyLink, Inc. (Level 3 Communications, LLC), ChinaCache International Holdings Ltd., CloudFlare, Inc., Fastly Inc., Google, Inc., Imperva, Inc. (Incapsula), Internap Corporation, Jet-Stream Services, Limelight Networks, Inc., Microsoft Corporation, StackPath, LLC, Tata Communications Ltd., Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, Total Server Solutions L.L.C, Verizon Digital Media Services (EdgeCast), and ZephyrTel Corporate Group.

