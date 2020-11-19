Airport Information System Market to Reach US$ 70Bn Value by 2030

The global airport information system market is projected to reach ~US$ 70 Bn by 2030. The airport information system market is projected to expand at a CAGR of ~7% from 2020 to 2030.

The global airport information system market has been segmented in terms of airport category, operation, and solution. In terms of airport category, the market has been segmented into commercial service airport, cargo service airport, and reliever airport. In terms of operation, the market has been divided into airside and terminal side.

Based on solution, the market is categorized into ACDM, resource management solutions, P.A. system, baggage processing, passenger processing, airport operations, airport information, AODB, and others. The global airport information system market is divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America. Initially, vendors across the ecosystem of airport information systems were analyzed based on device and technology providers in the market.

Airport Information System Market: Regional Outlook

North America is expected to dominate the airport information system market during the forecast period. Asia Pacific is expected to see increasing growth in the airport information system market. The market in Middle East & Africa, Europe, and South America is also expected to expand rapidly during the forecast period.

The report provides in-depth segment analysis of the global airport information system market, thereby providing valuable insights at macro as well as micro levels. Analysis of major countries, which hold growth opportunities or account for significant share has also been included as part of geographic analysis of the airport information system market.

Airport Information System Market: Competition Dynamics

The research study includes profiles of leading companies operating in the global airport information system market. Key players profiled in the report include Amadeus IT Group SA, Honeywell International, Inc., INFORM Software, Intersystem Pty. Ltd., Lockheed Martin Corporation, Lufthansa Systems GmbH & Co. KG, RESA, S.A.S., Siemens Industry Inc., SITA, Velatia, S.L. and Vision-Box.

Global Airport Information System Market: Segmentation

Airport Information System Market, by Airport Category

Commercial Service Airport

Cargo Service Airport

Reliever Airport

Airport Information System Market, by Operation

Airside

Terminal Side

Airport Information System Market, by Solution

ACDM

Resource Management Solutions

P.A. System

Baggage Processing

Passenger Processing

Airport Operations

Airport Information

AODB

Others

