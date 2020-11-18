Light Metal Packaging Material Market (impact of COVID-19), Analysis, Overview, Growth Forecast, Top key players 2020 – 2027

Global market for food and beverage is growing with brisk rate in emerging countries with cut throat competition among key players in food and beverage industry, is a major factor fueling the growth of light metal packaging materials. Infinite recycling ability of steel and aluminum metal is another strong unique selling point of light metal packaging material. Furthermore, increase in demand of beauty & personal care product, household chemical product is propelling the global market of light metal packaging material.

Light metal packaging has become an integral part of food preservation process known as canning. Canned food has become an integral part of diet in developed countries during past century. Light metal packaging provides a barrier that is resistant to air, light and moisture. Due to its ductile nature, light metal packaging materials are suitable for the closures and seals of various type of bottles.

Global Light Metal Packaging Material Market Dynamics:

In last one decade use of light metal materials in the packaging of food and beverage product has increased by two fold, and anticipated to grow with brisk rate during the forecast period, which is the major driving factor for the growth of light metal packaging material globally. Now a day’s light metal packaging has become a new tool of aggressive marketing and branding of perfumery and cosmetic product, which is also became a key driver for growth of light metal packaging material.

Technology advancement in the field of metal design, metal manufacturing, and metal decorating has significantly improved the durability, aesthetic and ergonomics of light metal packaging container, these all factors further enhance the demand for light metal packaging material. Apart from that improving recycling technique in the area of steel and aluminum metal can be a key driving factor global light metal packaging material market. Development in the field of packaging such as active packaging, smart packaging is also having positive impact on the growth of global light metal packaging material market.

Furthermore, increasing demand for very thin steel and aluminum cans in carbonated beverage and beer beverage industry is anticipated to drive the growth light metal packaging material.

Furthermore, increase in demand for collapsible tube in beauty & personal care industry, health care sector is also driving the market of light metal packaging material.

Global Light Metal Packaging Material Market Segmentation:

Global light metal packaging material market can be segmented on the basis of metal used such as Steel & iron, Aluminum, and Tin.

Global light metal packaging market can be segmented on the basis of end use industry such as food & beverage industry, paint & chemical industry, personal & beauty care industry, health care industry. Food & beverage industry can be further sub segmented by food can, carbonated & non-carbonated drink can, and alcohol drink can.

Furthermore, global light metal packaging material market can be segmented on the basis of packaging type such as can, tray & foils, drums & pails, aerosol can, tubes, closures.

Global Light Metal Packaging Material Market: Regional Outlook

Geographically, global light metal packaging material market can be divided by major regions such as North America, Latin America, Western and Eastern Europe, Asia-Pacific region, Japan, Middle East and Africa. Asia Pacific has the largest market share for the food & beverage industry, along with that Asia pacific is emerging market for packaged food and anticipated to drive the demand for light metal packaging material market. Australia, North America, and Western Europe is prominent market for beer and drinking beer from can is prominent trend in those part of world and it is anticipated to drive the global market of light metal packaging material. Furthermore, rise in demand for beauty and personal care product in the Asia Pacific region is also helping the global light metal packaging material market.

Global Light Metal Packaging Material Market Players:

Following are the key players identified across the value chain of global light metal packaging material market

ArdaghGroup

METALPACK | GALEB GROUP

Crown

Alcoa Inc.

BALL CORPORATION

Kingcan

HUBER Packaging

Stolle Machinery Company, LLC

Light Metal Product s.a.l.

Tata Steel

