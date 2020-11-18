Air Cushion Packaging Market 2020: Opportunities, Covid-19 Analysis, Segmentation, Business Revenue, Forecast and Future Plans by 2025

Air Cushion Packaging Market: Introduction

Air cushion is a packaging material made up of polyethylene and widely used for packaging of variety of products such as electronics, pharmaceuticals, automobile components and consumer products among others. It is a dual material tailor made solution for corrugated box and plastic film bag which filled with an air. It offers quick packaging and ensure high degree of protection of good from all surfaces. It is a light weight material and offers high flexibility to pack different products in the same format, and reduce the requirement of additional fitments and loose fit.

It is economical and eliminates conventional bubble transportation, handling and storage cost. Air cushion does not lose its cushioning properties, this is mainly because the film allow air to transfer within cell providing excellent cushioning and protection. It is an ideal replacement for traditional bubble wrap, foam-in-place and paper packaging. It is referred as sustainable packaging solution, as it contain an additives accelerating biodegradation in environment.

Air Cushion Packaging Market: Market Dynamics

Evolving consumer lifestyle and increasing per capita income is driving the demand for consumer products in developed as well as developing economies. Owing to value added applications of air cushion packaging from protection of goods to its safe distribution and transportation, it is expected to see new investments in its market, especially in developing countries. Global air cushion packaging market is estimated to witness robust growth due rapid growth of the e-commerce industry. Established e-commerce companies use automated packaging machines to deploy air cushions as a void fill material, while small companies use air cushions as protective mailers as they are cheaper and light weight than rigid boxes.

Environmental concerns in packaging is a key factor driving the growth of the air cushions market especially when goods are to be delivered directly to consumers. For example, foam filled packaging is replaced by air cushions since foam is harmful to the environment. Moreover, the cost effectiveness of air cushions due to less packaging weight is another major factor augment the growth of the global air cushion packaging market. However, use of alternate packaging material such as paper packaging products, textile packaging products and traditional foam packaging products are still used which is still a restrain for the global air cushion market. Additionally, the sustainability of air cushion packaging market is highly dependent on raw material supply and role of local players.

Air Cushion Packaging Market: Market Segmentation

Based on application, the global air cushion packaging market can be segmented as follow as;

Void Filling

Cushioning

Block & Bracing

Wrapping

Based on end-use industries, the global air cushion packaging market can be segmented as follow as;

E-commerce

Personal Care

Electronics

Pharmaceuticals

FMCG

Others

Based on geographies, the global air cushion packaging can be segmented as follow as;

North America

Latin America

Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (APEJ)

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Japan

Middle East and Africa (MEA)

Air Cushion Packaging Market: Regional Outlook

The market is well established in North America and western countries, and it is expected to grow linearly over the forecast period. Growing economies such as China, India and Brazil are expected to emerge as most attractive geographical segment in global air cushion packaging market. This is primarily because of rapidly expanding end-use industries such as e-commerce, FMGC and personal care. Similarly, Latin America and MEA are expected to create opportunities for the air cushion manufacturer, because of increasing demand for fast-moving consumer goods in these regions.

Air Cushion Packaging Market: Key Players

Some of the key players in global non-woven fabrics market are as follow as;

Atlantic Packaging

3G Packaging Corp.

Airfil Protective Packaging Ltd.

Automated Packaging Systems, Inc.

FP International

Guangzhou PackBest Air Packaging Co. Ltd.

Storopack Hans Reichenecker GmbH

Shandong Xinniu Packing Co. Ltd.

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report provides analysis and information according to categories such as market segments and geographies.

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth insights, understanding market evolution by tracking historical developments, and analyzing the present scenario and future projections based on optimistic and likely scenarios. Each research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited to: Regional markets, technology developments, types, applications, and the competitive landscape.

