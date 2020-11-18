Single Cell Protein Market – Global Industry Analysis 2025

Single Cell Protein Market Introduction:

With continuous rise in the global population demand for food is also increasing at a rapid pace. Also, the global shortage of food and feed has prompted researchers to look for means to improve protein production. Single cell protein is dehydrated microbial cell cultures or extracted from pure or mixed cultures of algae, yeast, fungi, and bacteria. They can be used as a feed and protein supplements with yeast and bacteria the most acceptable microorganisms for single cell protein. Production of single cell protein can be carried out by utilizing waste material such as wood cuttings, crumbs, wastes from food processing, remnants from alcohols manufacturing process, hydrocarbons, or animal and human feces and others. Since, single cell proteins have a high nutritional value due to their high vitamin, essential amino acid and lipid content they can be highly utilized as an important source of protein for humans and animals. The global single cell protein market is expected to witness considerable growth in the near future attributable to growing demand for food supplements as a result of increasing number of population with malnutrition.

Single Cell Protein Market Segmentation:

The global single cell protein market is segmented by species, by feedstock, by application, and by region. By species the global single cell protein market is segmented into, Yeast, Fungi, Bacteria. Algae Yeast and Bacteria are the most common type of species utilized as an important source of single cell protein for making food and feed supplements. By feedstock, the global single cell protein market is segmented in to organic and inorganic. Furthermore, by application, the global single protein market is segmented in to, food and beverages, animal feed and pet food, dietary supplements and others segments. The food and beverages segment is further sub segmented into, fortified food and fortified beverages. Growing demand for performance enhancing foods and beverages is expected to push the segment revenue over the forecast period. The animal and pet food segment is further sub-segmented into, poultry feed, fish feed, ruminant feed, swine feed, and others. Single cell proteins have applications in food as the important source of protein, vitamin, and to improve the nutritive value of several foods including baked products, soups, ready-to-serve-meals, in diet recipes and others while in animal nutrition it is widely used as fattening calves, poultry, pigs and fish breeding. Apart from this single cell protein also finds its application in paper processing, leather processing and as foam stabilizers.

Single Cell Protein Market Regional Outlook:

On the basis of a region the global single cell protein market is segmented into, North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific excluding Japan, Japan and the Middle East and Africa. North America and Western Europe are expected to account for significant revenue shares in the global single cell protein market over the forecast period. Changing lifestyle and increasing demand for value added food products is driving the consumption of food with additional nutritional value. Single cell protein is used as the health food in order to control obesity, to lower the sugar content in diabetic patient and others. Furthermore, growing world demand for protein rich foods has led to a development of alternative protein sources to supplement the conventional protein sources in animal feed and human food. Asia Pacific and Middle East countries are expected to create significant growth opportunities in the overall single cell proteins market over the forecast period.

Single Cell Protein Market Drivers and Trends

Increasing number of malnutrition cases across the globe is driving the market for single cell protein over the forecast period. Data from UNICEF states that globally half of the deaths in children’s under age five are due to malnutrition or under nutrition. For example, between 2010 and 2016, 35.8% of the global children population in South Asia is under nutrition followed by 34.5% in eastern and southern Africa as per data revealed by UNICEF. This is creating more and more demand for protein rich food across the globe thus contributing towards increasing revenue share in the global single cell protein market over the forecast period. As an important source of protein single cell proteins immense potential to satisfy the world shortage of food with increasing population. The global market for single cell protein is expected to depict considerable growth during the forecast period attributable to increasing world protein deficiency.

Single Cell Protein Market Key Players:

Some of the key players offering single cell protein include; NOW Food Health LLC., Willows Ingredients, Devenish Nutrition Limited, BIOMIN Holding GmbH, PRO SOLO SPA, Aumgene Biosciences, BIO-CAT, Novozymes, Alltech, Inc., Nutreco N.V. and others.

