Subcutaneous Immunoglobulin Market projected to expand at a CAGR of 13.1% from 2019 to 2027

Transparency Market Research (TMR) has published a new report titled, ‘Subcutaneous Immunoglobulin Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2019–2027’. According to the report, the global subcutaneous immunoglobulin market was valued at US$ 4.0 Mn in 2018 and is projected to expand at a CAGR of 13.1% from 2019 to 2027.

Overview

Subcutaneous Immunoglobulin is used for treatment of primary immunodeficiency diseases, secondary immunodeficiency diseases, and others. .

Subcutaneous immunoglobulins are efficacious, well-tolerated, have a favorable safety profile, and are suitable for all patients where clinically appropriate. Subcutaneous immunoglobulins are preferred to intravenous immunoglobulins, as venous access is not required and the need for premedication with corticosteroids and anti-histamines is reduced.

North America dominated the global subcutaneous immunoglobulins market in 2018 and the trend is anticipated to continue during the forecast period. Highly structured health care industry, increased usage of subcutaneous immunoglobulins for treatment of various autoimmune disorders, and new product launch are expected to drive the market in North America.

Asia Pacific is likely to be a highly lucrative market for subcutaneous immunoglobulin and it is expected to expand at a high CAGR during the forecast period

Request for Brochure-

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=20594

Rise in Prevalence of Autoimmune Disorders and Increase in Global Geriatric Population to Drive Market

Increase in incidence of autoimmune disorders like primary humoral immunodeficiency (PIDD), multiple sclerosis, immune thrombocytopenia purpura (ITP), autoimmune hemolytic anemia, and Kawasaki syndrome are helps to drive the growth of this market during forecasted period.

Prevalence of several diseases such as cancer, diabetes, and neurological disorders is rising due to rapidly increasing geriatric population. The geriatric population is more vulnerable to diseases due to poor immunity. For instance, The UN Population Division has projected that the number of people aged 60 years and above will increase significantly during 2015–2030. In developed countries, the total proportion of people aged 60 years and above has increased from 12% in 1950 to 22% in 2011 and is expected to reach 32% by 2050.

In developed countries, the total proportion of people aged 60 years and above has increased from in to in and is expected to reach by Such factors are anticipated to drive demand for better immunological treatments, which in turn would provide opportunities for companies operating in the global immunoglobulin market

Request for Analysis of COVID19 Impact on Subcutaneous Immunoglobulin Market –

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=covid19&rep_id=20594

Primary Immunodeficiency Diseases Segment to Dominate Market

Based on application, the global subcutaneous immunoglobulins market has been divided into primary immunodeficiency diseases, secondary immunodeficiency diseases, and others. The primary immunodeficiency diseases segment dominated the global subcutaneous immunoglobulins market in 2018 and the trend is projected to continue during the forecast period. Primary immunodeficiency disease (PIDD) patients require life-long replacement therapy to prevent serious bacterial infections. Immunoglobulins are one of the most important, effective, and commonly used treatments for PID diseases. This is likely to contribute to high share of the segment. In Addition, rise in prevalence of PIDD and increased usage of subcutaneous immunoglobulins therapy in treating PIDD. Moreover, PIDD is covered under different reimbursement programs such as Medicare are helps to drive the growth of this segment.

Secondary immunodeficiency diseases segment is likely to be a highly lucrative market for subcutaneous immunoglobulin and it is expected to expand at a high CAGR during the forecast period

Buy Subcutaneous Immunoglobulin Market Report –

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/checkout.php?rep_id=20594<ype=S

North America to Dominate Global Market

In terms of region, the global subcutaneous immunoglobulin market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America dominated the global subcutaneous immunoglobulin market in 2018, followed by Europe.

followed by Europe. North America accounted for major share of the global subcutaneous immunoglobulin market in 2018 . This is attributable to high adoption of SCIG treatment and the large number of plasma centers. Several key players such as CSL Behring LLC and Baxalta operate in North America, which boosts the market in the region.

. This is attributable to high adoption of SCIG treatment and the large number of plasma centers. Several key players such as CSL Behring LLC and Baxalta operate in North America, which boosts the market in the region. The subcutaneous immunoglobulin market in Asia Pacific is anticipated to expand at a high CAGR from 2019 to 2027. This can be attributed to increasing demand for subcutaneous immunoglobulin for treatment of various type of autoimmune disorders in developing economies such as India, China, Indonesia, Vietnam, South Korea, and the Philippines.

Competitive Landscape

The global subcutaneous immunoglobulin market is fragmented in terms of number of players. Key players in the global market include Biotest AG, CSL Limited, Grifols, S.A. Kedrion S.p.A., Octapharma AG, Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, Bio Products Laboratory Ltd., LFB S.A. and other prominent players.

About Us

Transparency Market Research is a global market intelligence company providing global business information reports and services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight for several decision makers. Our experienced team of analysts, researchers, and consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools and techniques to gather and analyze information.

Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts so that it always reflects latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

Contact

Transparency Market Research,

90 State Street, Suite 700,

Albany, NY 12207

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/