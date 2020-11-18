Graphite Powder Market Forecast By End-use Industry 2017-2025

Graphite is a form of coal, a native element mineral, a crystalline allotrope of carbon, and a semimetal. Under standard conditions, it is the most stable formation of carbon. Graphite is used as the standard state for explaining the heat of formation of carbon compounds in thermochemistry. Different types of graphite ores are crystalline graphite, amorphous graphite, lump graphite, pyrolytic graphite, and graphite fibers. Graphite is usually found in metamorphic rocks, during metamorphism, due to the depletion of sedimentary carbon compounds. It is also found in meteorites and in igneous rocks. Different minerals associated with graphite include tourmaline, micas, calcite, and quartz. In meteorites, graphite occurs with silicate and troilite minerals. Natural graphite is used for batteries, expanded graphite, steelmaking, refractories, lubricants, foundry facings, and brake linings.

Request Brochure:

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=37520

Graphite is odorless, has a sub-metallic luster, is opaque, and is gray to black in color. It can be broken easily and when touched, it leaves a black streak on the hand. Despite its flexible and soft nature, it is non-elastic. Graphene, occurs naturally in graphite, is among the strongest known substances and has unique physical properties. However, the process of separating graphene from graphite requires more technological development.

Graphite powder is a calcium salt that it is used in numerous applications such as die or cast, desiccant in building materials, in medicine to immobilize casts, as a tablet excipient, and an impression material in dentistry. Graphite powder has the chemical formula CaSO4, in its purest form, it is also known as the mineral anhydrite or anhydrous water-free graphite powder. Furthermore, it is found as the mineral gypsum, in its hydrous form, and has the formula CaSO4.2H2O. It exists in various forms and states of hydration.

More Trending Reports by TMR:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/increasing-popularity-of-dark-chocolates-to-spur-growth-of-cocoa-fiber-market-valuation-to-rise-to-us747-mn-by-2030-finds-tmr-301070098.html

Increasing usage of graphite powder in automotive and battery industries is a major factor driving the graphite powder market. Graphite powder is an important material used in motors, cylinder heads, exhaust systems, clutch materials, and gaskets. Earlier, asbestos were primarily used in linings and disk brake pads. Presently, graphite powders have replaced asbestos in brake pads as they offer numerous benefits such as low-noise braking. Furthermore, graphite powder is used to manufacture ultra-lightweight, CFRP (carbon-fiber-reinforced plastic). Usually, CFRP was chiefly utilized in Formula One car and aerospace industries. However, owing to its lightweight property, it is has gained employed in the passenger car industry. This, in turn, is anticipated to increase the demand for graphite powder.

The graphite powder market can be segmented based on product type, form, type, end-user application, and region. In terms of product type, the market can be divided into 99.9% and less than 99.9%. Based on form, the graphite powder market can be bifurcated into natural graphite and synthetic graphite. In terms of type, the market can be classified into natural microcrystalline graphite, natural vein graphite, natural flake graphite, primary synthetic graphite, and secondary synthetic graphite. Based on end-user application, the graphite powder market can be segregated into batteries (alkaline & zinc carbon), batteries (lithium-ion), carbon brush, conductive coating, expandable graphite, foundry coating, friction materials, fuel cells, gaskets & seals, pencils, plastics, powder metals, refractory, and steel & iron (carbon additive).

Buy Now:

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/checkout.php?rep_id=37520<ype=S

Based on region, the global graphite powder market can be split into Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Asia Pacific dominated the graphite powder market in 2016. This trend is anticipated to continue during the forecast period. Rise in applications of graphite in technologically advanced solar power systems, fuel cells, pebble-bed nuclear reactors, and aerospace and automotive industries is driving the graphite powder market in Asia Pacific. India and China are major markets for graphite powder in the region. China accounts for majority share of the total graphite powder production in the world.

Key players operating in the graphite powder market include Asbury Graphite Mills, Inc., China Graphite Ltd., Conoco Phillips, Hitachi Chemical Co., Ltd., Nippon Graphite Industries, Ltd., Timcal, Ltd. & Stratmin Graphite Div., Superior Graphite Co., Graphit Kropfmuhl, AG, and GrafTech International.

This study by TMR is all-encompassing framework of the dynamics of the market. It mainly comprises critical assessment of consumers’ or customers’ journeys, current and emerging avenues, and strategic framework to enable CXOs take effective decisions.

Our key underpinning is the 4-Quadrant Framework EIRS that offers detailed visualization of four elements:

Customer E xperience Maps

xperience Maps I nsights and Tools based on data-driven research

nsights and Tools based on data-driven research Actionable R esults to meet all the business priorities

esults to meet all the business priorities Strategic Frameworks to boost the growth journey

The study strives to evaluate the current and future growth prospects, untapped avenues, factors shaping their revenue potential, and demand and consumption patterns in the global market by breaking it into region-wise assessment.