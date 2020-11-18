In-store Health Clinics Market Will Escalate Rapidly in the Near Future

Global In-store Health Clinics Market: Overview

Globally, the demand for in-store health clinics is rising due to the increasing preference for convenient healthcare facilities with additional multiple services. Moreover, increasing cases of communicable diseases and limited access to primary care physician and units has also led to the growth of this market. The in-store health clinics also manage chronic medical conditions such as asthma, hypertension, and high cholesterol. This help people to get immediate medical assistance in times of emergency.

The in-store health clinics are located in retail stores, supermarkets, and pharmacies. The medical services provided in the in-store health clinics include immunization, physiotherapy, diagnostic services, treatment for illness like cold, flu, fever, etc., lab tests such as urinalysis, blood glucose, pregnancy, complete metabolic panel, and other similar services.

The report gives an in-depth analysis of the global in-store health clinics market, covering drivers and restraints. It presents insights into trends and opportunities affecting the growth of the market. Moreover, it provides a detailed study of regions and the key segments that are derived through factual knowledge.

Global In-store Health Clinics Market: Trends and Opportunities

Trends supporting the growth of the in-store health clinics market are rising acute and simple health conditions. The number of women suffering from urinary tract infection or respiratory complications has grown at a large scale. Thus, women with these problems prefer retail health clinics as these clinics assure to maintain confidentiality of their medical condition. In addition to that, low hospital related expenses and reduced transportation cost has fueled the demand in the in-store health clinics market.

Global In-store Health Clinics Market: Geographic Analysis

Key regions analyzed in the in-store health clinics market includes Latin America, North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America held the maximum share in the market and is followed by Europe. The dominance of these regions can be attributed to rising adoption rate for retail clinics and growing awareness about the same. According to various research articles published in the U.S. states that more than 1 million women are admitted in the hospital due to urinary tract infections. This has resulted in the growth of in-store health clinics where a large percentage of women come to seek medical support.

On the other hand, regions such as Latin America, South East Asia, and the Middle East are expected to offer lucrative growth opportunities for the in-store health clinics market. These growth opportunities can be attributed to growing disposable income in these regions. Moreover, rising awareness about these clinics and high adoption of retail clinics has also fueled the demand in this market.

Global In-store Health Clinics Market: Competitive Landscape

The competitive landscape presented in the report provides an in-depth analysis of the various players operating in the in-store health clinics market. This segment is likely to help the players in taking better decision for now and in future. To mention some of the few leading players in the market are Concentra, Inc., FastMed Urgent Care, NEXtCARE, MinuteClinic (CVS), Doctors Care, Physicians Urgent Care, The Little Clinic, and Target Brands, Inc. These players are making continuous efforts to expand their market reach and are focusing on using advanced technologies and innovation.

