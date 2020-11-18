Bath & Body Products Market to Witness Contraction, as Uncertainty Looms Following Global Coronavirus Outbreak

Bath & Body Products – Introduction

The bath & body products market study focuses on commodities that are used by consumers for bath & body care purposes. Shower gels, soap bars, bath bombs, body butter, body lotions, and body sprays are some of the products belonging to this group.

A gradual shift has been noticed in adoption of organic and cruelty-free personal care products instead of conventional products, as consumers continue to become more conscientious regarding their lifestyle choices, further resulting in transformation of traditional notions of beauty and personal care

In addition, consumers these days are also proactively taking responsibility of their well-being, which in response has led to emergence of bath & body care categories such as anti-pollution, sleep, and self-care

Demand for bath & body products composed of organic and natural ingredients is expected to bolster in the coming years

Growing Demand for Eco-Friendly Bath & Body Products to Drive the Global Market

In the past five years, production of vegan bath & body products experienced growth of more than 170%.

Emphasis on organic credentials is the key strategy adopted by majority of manufacturers worldwide, and has enabled them to keep pace with the changing consumer preferences influenced by the transforming lifestyle of the masses

In the year 2018, it was found that nearly 40% of the population in the U.K preferred to buy natural and organic body care products, because according to them, these products were better for the environment.

Growth Opportunities for the Market Aligned with Rising Trend of Premiumization in Developing Nations

Premiumization coupled with expansion of luxury products in Canada, China, India, and some of the Latin American provinces is likely to create new opportunity for products that offer more health and wellness benefits

Although luxury bath & body products account for smaller share, they are likely to attain noteworthy growth pace owing to growing count of affluent shoppers, channel expansion, and premiumization

Product Packaging a Major Challenge to the Market

While marketers encourage the adoption of natural and organic products, they face significant challenges in terms of developing product packaging that is sustainable and eco-friendly

Majority of the bath & body products available in the market come with single use plastic packaging, which presents the biggest challenge to the market

A study from one of the major bath & body products brand found that more than 4 million people across the globe did not recycled their bathroom products, because it was inconvenient for them

Binning of these waste directly contributes to the growing number of landfills/litters

Asia Pacific to Hold Leading Share of the Global Bath & Body Products Market

In terms of geography, the global bath & body products market can be divided into five regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America

Country and sub-region level analysis of North America features the U.S., Canada, and Rest of North America. Analysis and forecast of the bath & body products market in Europe includes markets across the U.K., Germany, France, and Rest of Europe. Similarly, Asia Pacific includes India, China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. Middle East & Africa includes the market analysis and forecast of GCC, South Africa, and Rest of Middle East & Africa. The bath & body products market in South America is segmented into Brazil and Rest of South America.

Asia Pacific dominated the global market in 2018 in terms of sales; however, in terms of maturity, the region lags behind North America as well as Europe. This provides market players with room for growth in the near future

The market in Asia Pacific is projected to expand at a rapid pace, followed by Latin America and Europe during the forecast period

Key Players Operating in the Bath & Body Products Market

The global bath & body products market is highly competitive, owing to the presence of several global and regional players. Major players are adopting various strategies such as regional expansion and product portfolio expansion to consolidate their position in the market. A few key players operating in the global bath & body products market are:

Avalon Natural Products, Inc.

Bath & Body Works

Unilever Plc

Johnson & Johnson Consumer Inc.

Clinique Laboratories, LLC

Procter & Gamble

Henkel Corporation

Colgate-Palmolive

