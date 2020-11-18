Welding Torch Market to Witness Contraction, as Uncertainty Looms Following Global Coronavirus Outbreak

A welding torch used in welding system to keep the welding electrode in the perfect direction and to supply welding power to the electrode. There are several types of welding torches depending on the welding process, electrode size, etc. It also comes in different shapes such as a straight torch or bend torch. The two main functions of a welding torch are delivering welding current and shielding gas to the electrode. Welding torches have a wide range of applications across several industries such as construction, automotive, and metal fabrication. Growing construction and automotive industry in emerging economies in Asia Pacific and South America are anticipated to boost the welding torch market during the forecast period.

Welding Torch Market – Competitive Landscape

The welding torch market is fragmented into several international and domestic companies. Leading market players are focusing on technological developments in the product to reduce the cost of production and increase sales.

In February 2019, Miller Electric Mfg. LLC introduced a new welding torch series, named MDX Series MIG guns. This includes three models: MDX-100, MDX-250, and MDX-250 EZ-Select. The company is focused more on increasing durability and consumable life when welding with MDX-250 or MDX-250 EZ-Select welding torch in heavier industrial environments.

In January 2019, Leister Group launched a new welding torch product. The MINI enables a jet of hot air to be directed with millimeter accuracy at a temperature of up to 750°C. The company is focusing on product portfolio expansion to meet the growing demand for welding torch in different regions.

Fronius International GmbH

Fronius International GmbH was founded in 1945 and has a wide range of products diversified across three business units including charging business unit, welding business unit, and solar energy business unit. It has around subsidiaries across 28 countries and sales partners and representatives in over 60 countries.

Leister Technologies AG.

Leister Technologies AG. was founded in 1949 in Solingen, Germany and has its headquarters in Switzerland. The company is involved in manufacturing hot air plastic welding equipment, laser welding systems, process heat components, gas sensor equipment, and micro-optics. It operates in around 120 countries across the globe with approximately 730 employees.

Miller Electronic

Miller Electronic is a subsidiary of Illinois Tool Works and was founded in 1929, with headquarters in Wisconsin, U.S. It is active in manufacturing arc welding and cutting equipment. Product portfolio of the company includes welders, wire feeders, plastic cutters etc.

Several international and domestic players are involved in the welding torch market. Some of them are Lincoln Electric, American Torch Tip, Arc Machines, Inc, HERZ GmbH, and others.

Welding Torch Market – Dynamics

Growth in application industry anticipated to boost welding torch demand in the coming years

Welding torches find application across different industries including automotive, construction, metal fabrication, and aerospace. Economic development across several emerging countries such as Brazil, China, and India are surging the growth of these industries. This factor is anticipated to encourage the welding torch market across the globe during the forecast period.

Technological advancement in products expected to encourage welding torch demand

Manufacturers are focusing on technological development and product innovation to cater to diverse markets across the globe. Improved features such as corrosion resistance, high tensile strength, and ductility are expected to make welding torch more attractive. Continuous innovation in welding technologies to weld large and complex structures in the construction industry is expected to stimulate the growth of the welding torch market during the forecast period.

