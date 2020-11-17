Medical Courier Market set to witness surge in demand over the forecast period

Global Medical Courier Market – Overview

Supply of equipment and samples related to healthcare and medical requirements can sometime be urgent and critical. And, a medical courier allows the movement from place to another, often from the collection point of things such as blood, urine, etc. to the clinics or labs where the tests ate to take place. Usually such samples are time sensitive and require prompt transfer between doctors, clinics and hospitals.

Owing to presence of multinational medical couriers, positive growth is set to be experienced as these clamor to expand consumer base and penetrate deeper into the market. The big ones are also known for superior customer case services such as 24×7 access.

In the period from 2014 to 2020, the CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate) that the market charts will present players with a plethora of great growth opportunities, accruing a higher value to the global medical courier market worth.

The study by Transparency Market Research (TMR) is a comprehensive analysis of trends and drivers, competitive landscape and a regional examination of strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats. The reports thoroughly profile key market players to give an insightful report on strategies and market share.

Global Medical Courier Market – Key Trends and Analysis

Special focus on consumers is driving the global medical courier market on to a high growth trajectory. The reason behind it is the changing preferences and rising expectations of the new-age consumer. And, as any gaps are plugged, the market will see growth.

Besides, there is also a noted increase in demand for medical samples on a global level, creating demand for swift services of medical couriers. Additionally, the services play a prominent role in transferring cord blood and cord tissue. Companies such as Americord Registry facilitates this transportation at no additional cost.

Others also provide custom prices and services to attract more customers.

It is pertinent to note here that as the world readies itself to see a rising number of geriatric population, the demand for medical samples will only increase further, driving more growth in the global courier market. As far as stats go, by 2050, one in every six people across the globe will be 65 and above. In Europe and North America, the ratio is a pronounced 1:4. Besides, 2 billion people will be aged 60 and above by then.

Global Medical Courier Market – Key Companies

The global medical courier market is fragmented and major players in the landscape of the global medical courier market include Affordable Courier Solutions, Inc., Aylesford Couriersswine, CitySprint Healthcare, IntelliQuick Delivery, Inc., Best Courier, Americord Registry LLC, Blaze Express Courier Service, Dynamex and others.

Global Medical Courier Market – Regional Analysis

As per the regional analysis done by market experts from TMR, the North American region will account for a lion’s share, owing to a robust healthcare landscape and a solid reimbursement infrastructure. The region to follow in terms of revenue is Europe, owing to presence of some of the most prominent players in flanking the regional landscape. Another region that will chart notable growth stats is the Asia Pacific (APAC) owing to rising demand and a large consumer base. Besides, an improvement in levels of disposable income is also contributing to the growth of global medical courier market.

This study by TMR is all-encompassing framework of the dynamics of the market. It mainly comprises critical assessment of consumers’ or customers’ journeys, current and emerging avenues, and strategic framework to enable CXOs take effective decisions.

