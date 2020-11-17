Short Bowel Syndrome Market Aims Bigger with Technological Innovations by 2024

According to the report, the global short bowel syndrome market was valued at US$ 564 Mn in 2018 and is projected to expand at a CAGR of 27% from 2019 to 2027. The global market is driven by increase in awareness and acceptance of the short bowel syndrome treatment. The global short bowel syndrome market has been segmented based on drug class and region. In terms of drug class, the global short bowel syndrome market has been classified into glucagon-like peptide-2 (GLP-2), growth hormone, glutamine, and others

Demand for Glucagon-like Peptide-2 (GLP-2) for Treatment of Short Bowel Syndrome

In terms of drug class, the glucagon-like peptide-2 (GLP-2) is expected to be the leading segment of the short bowel syndrome market during the forecast period. The only available GLP-2 analog in the market for the treatment of short bowel syndrome is Gattex/Revestive. The strong growth of this segment can be attributed to the increase in prescriptions for the Gattex therapy, rise in the number of patients on Gattex therapy, and high cost of the drug. This drug is commercially available in North America and selected countries in Europe, including the U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and Nordics. Furthermore, this compound was awarded orphan drug status in Japan in 2014 and is in Phase III clinical trials.

Gattex has been awarded the orphan drug exclusivity until 2019 in the U.S. and until 2024 in Europe, which prevents the launch of drugs based on the same active particle in these regions. This would enhance the revenue generated by the sale of Gattex/Revestive and strengthen its market share. The market for GLP-2 analog is projected to grow, owing to its ability to reduce the patients’ dependence on parenteral nutrition.

Growth Hormone Approved for Treatment of Short Bowel Syndrome

Growth hormone approved for the treatment of short bowel syndrome is Zorbtive. The growth hormone drug class segment is anticipated to expand at a meagre CAGR, owing to its patent expiry. Furthermore, the glutamine approved for the treatment of short bowel syndrome, NutreStore, is administered to patients who are on specialized nutrition, in conjunction with the growth hormone approved for this indication.

The market for other drugs used for the treatment of short bowel syndrome is expected to record modest growth. This can be attributed to their usage in the treatment of symptoms associated with short bowel syndrome. Other drugs used include anti-diarrheal (to treat the primary symptom of short bowel syndrome, diarrhea), proton pump inhibitors (used to treat gastric acid secretions), and H-2 receptor blockers. These drugs are administered to a patient, along with nutritional support.

Increase in Clinical Trials or Pipeline Drugs for Short Bowel Syndrome Treatment to Propel Market

Strong pipeline drugs for short bowel syndrome are anticipated to provide tremendous growth opportunities for the market in the near future. Pipeline drugs such as Zealand Pharma’s Glepaglutide (ZP1848), a long acting GLP-2 analog for short bowel syndrome, is in phase III clinical trials, results of which is expected in 2021. Pipeline drugs for short bowel syndrome act as a driver for the short bowel syndrome market. The late stage clinical development pipeline consists of several first-in-class drugs that are effective and safe for short bowel syndrome patients. Once these drugs are launched, the short bowel syndrome market is expected to witness growth at a significant rate, owing to better efficacy than their current counterparts.

North America to Lead Short Bowel Syndrome Market

North America was the dominant region in the short bowel syndrome market and is expected to lead the market during the forecast period. The robust growth of the short bowel syndrome market in North America can be mainly attributed to the increase in prescriptions of Gattex therapy in the U.S. In addition, growth hormone and glutamine have been approved for the treatment of short bowel syndrome only in the U.S.

Pre-marketing strategies adopted by short bowel syndrome market players to create awareness about the syndrome and its treatment also contribute to the market expansion in North America. For instance, prior to the launch of Gattex, NPS Pharmaceuticals (now Shire acquired by Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited), utilized an unbranded educational website, ShortBowelSupport.com, to raise awareness among patients, families, and healthcare professionals. Europe is expected to be the second major region in the short bowel syndrome market, owing to the approval of Revestive in the region and increase in awareness among people.

Key Players Operating in Short Bowel Syndrome Market

The report also provides profiles of leading players operating in the global short bowel syndrome market. These include Shire plc (Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited), Zealand Pharma A/S, Sancilio & Company, Inc., OxThera, Nutrinia Ltd., Ardelyx, Inc., Emmaus Life Sciences, Inc., GLyPharma Therapeutic, Inc. (Pfizer Inc.), Merck KGaA, and Naia Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

