Impact of Outbreak of COVID-19 on Microbial Biosurfactants Market

Applications of microbial biosurfactants in environmental sectors has played a vital role in driving sales across the global market. The relevance of enhanced oil recovery (EOR) across the oil industry has generated ripples across the microbial biosurfactants market. Furthermore, research related to antimicrobial agents has gathered momentum across the chemical biochemical industry. An example of such research is the development of biopesticides for the agricultural sector. Therefore, the total volume of revenues within the global microbial biosurfactants market is set to apex up in the years to follow. Bioavailability of pollutants also holds immense relevance in several industries, creating fresh opportunities for growth across the market.

Leading Applications of Biosurfactants

Metal remediation has also emerged as an important application of microbial biosurfactants. Therefore, the presence of a seamless industry for metal analysis and manufacturing has also garnered the attention of the vendors in recent times. Use of microbial biosurfactants in the field of cosmetology is an important dynamic of market growth. The growing inclination of the masses towards premium personal care products has given a thrust to market growth. Moreover, development of organic beauty products is an important trend pertaining to the cosmetics industry. It is worthwhile to note that microbial biosurfactants are easy to manufacture, and are abundantly available for industrial use.

Commercialization of Industrial Products at the Helm of Market Growth

Commercially-affluent industries such as textiles and food processing have emerged as prominent consumers in the global microbial biosurfactants market. Besides, the need for improved chemical research necessitates the use of biosurfactants in a multitude of experiments. The agricultural sector has been a historic consumer of microbial biosurfactants, and this trend has garnered the attention of vendors. The leading vendors are capitalising on filling into the gaps of the current-day farming industry. Owing to the factors mentioned above, it is safe to expect that the microbial biosurfactants market would tread along a lucrative pathway.

The leading vendors operating in the global microbial biosurfactants market are MG Intobio, Ecover, Saraya, AGAE Technologies, and Jeneil Biotech. The efforts of these vendors to capture a larger consumer base have led them to invest in core research. Vendors with a consumer base in multiple industries and sectors have performed unusually well in the market.

