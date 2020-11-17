Foundation Repair Services Market Demand and Insights by 2028

Global Foundation Repair Services Market: Snapshot

The global foundation repair services market is pegged to show upward graph of sales during the forecast period of 2019 to 2028. Key reason for this growth is increased demand for foundation repair services from all worldwide locations. Generally, foundation repair services are needed when the foundation of a building, home, or structure is damaged.

An upcoming research report from Transparency Market Research (TMR) on the global foundation repair services market provides extensive study of vital factors impacting on the market growth. It covers all data on drivers, restraints, and growth avenues in this market. Thus, the report presents valuable insights of the global foundation repair services market for the forecast period of 2019 to 2028.

The global foundation repair services market is segmented on the basis of various key factors such as service type, end-user, and region. Based on service type, the market for foundation repair services is classified into wall repair, settlement repair, floor slab repair, chimney repair, and others (slope stabilization, retaining walls, grouting, and soil nailing).

Global Foundation Repair Services Market: Growth Dynamics

The global foundation repair services market is growing on the back of growing urbanization in all worldwide locations. In addition, the market for foundation repair services is witnessing stupendous demand avenues owing to rapid development in the commercial and residential sector together with civil infrastructures.

In recent years, the prices of new homes are rising significantly. As a result, there is increased inclination in the worldwide population toward renovation of their homes. This factor is fueling the growth of the global foundation repair services market.

Changes in worldwide weather conditions is one of the key reasons leading to increased cases of damage to the foundations of buildings in major locations in the world. This factor is fueling growth of the global foundation repair services market.

Global Foundation Repair Services Market: Competitive Analysis

The global foundation repair services market is moderately fragmented in nature. Owing to presence of considerable number of well-established players, the competitive landscape of the market for foundation repair services is highly intense. Vendors working in this market are using diverse tactics to maintain their leading position. A case in point here is the latest acquisition announcement by Groundworks Companies. The firm announced that it has completed the acquisition process of AFS Foundation & Waterproofing Specialists. This move by Groundworks will help it in maintaining prominent position in the foundation repair services market.

The global foundation repair services market is witnessing growing number of strategic moves such as partnerships, collaborations, and regional expansions. This situation connotes that the market for foundation repair services is expanding at rapid pace.

The list of key players in the global foundation repair services market includes:

Foundation Repair Services, Inc.

BASIC FOUNDATION REPAIR

Eric’s Concrete & Masonry Services Ltd.

Connecticut Basement Systems

Supportworks, Inc.

Dwyer Companies

GROUNDWORK

SOS Foundation Repair

Global Foundation Repair Services Market: Regional Assessment

The global foundation repair services market is spread across six key regions, namely, North America, Europe, Japan, Latin America, Asia Pacific excluding Japan, and Middle East and Africa. Of them, developed countries in North America and Europe are offering lucrative avenues for the growth of the market for foundation repair services. These regions are expected continue their dominance in the forthcoming years. This aside, the foundation repair services market will experience remarkable growth avenues in Asia Pacific. Key reason for this growth is current infrastructural developments in the developing countries including India and China.

This study by TMR is all-encompassing framework of the dynamics of the market. It mainly comprises critical assessment of consumers’ or customers’ journeys, current and emerging avenues, and strategic framework to enable CXOs take effective decisions.

