Environmental Sensing and Monitoring Technologies Market Size, Share, Growth, Trends, Forecast 2017 – 2025

The key players of the global environmental sensing and monitoring technologies market include Ball Aerospace, Agilent Technologies, Coastal Environmental Systems, Inc., TE Connectivity Ltd., Lockheed Martin Corporation, Siemens AG, Eaton, Honeywell International, Air-Met Scientific Pty Ltd, Ecotech, Air-Met Scientific Pty Ltd, and Gems Sensors, Inc., among others.

Environmental Sensing and Monitoring Technologies refers to technologies that are involved in the systematic process of illustrating and monitoring the quality of the environment. A wide spectrum of environmental sensors and monitoring techniques are used in the preparation of environmental impact assessments (EIA). Human activities have distinctive impacts on the quality of the environment. There are several circumstances in which human developmental activities cause harmful effects on the natural environment. This has led to the development of large scale monitoring networks in order to understand the sources, circumstances and impact scale of various kinds of pollution. The environmental sensing and monitoring technologies market is expected to witness remarkable growth during the forecast period.

Rapid population explosion, global warming accompanied with drastic climate changes is driving the global environmental sensing and monitoring technologies market. This is responsible for spreading awareness among governments to take initiatives for decreasing environmental pollution. Ongoing expansion of Internet of Things (IoT) technology with growing investment in environmental management projects are recognized as the major growth factors of the global environmental sensing and monitoring technologies market. Stringent environmental policies and regulations by emerging and developing economies, endless technical development in sensing and monitoring technologies are expected to provide growth opportunities for environmental sensing and monitoring technologies market. However, there are several factors responsible for hindering market growth such as lack of awareness and ignorance of individual responsibility towards environment, financial limitations in adopting new technology together with difference in standards and regularity models among regions and organizations.

The global environmental sensing and monitoring technologies market is categorized on the basis of product type, sensor type, sampling method, application, end user and geographic regions. Segmentation on the basis of sensor type includes fluid sensor, pressure & vibration sensor, temperature sensor, chemical sensor, moisture sensor, sound sensor and gas sensor. Type of products provided by environmental sensing and monitoring technologies market include token analog and digital. Environmental sensing and monitoring technologies devices market by sampling method is categorized as continuous monitoring, active monitoring, passive monitoring, and intermediate monitoring. Segmentation on the basis of application comprises air pollution monitoring, water pollution monitoring, noise pollution monitoring and soil pollution monitoring. The various end-user segments of the market include government, defense, meteorology, ocean and industrial sector. The environmental sensing and monitoring technologies market has been studied for five geographic regions namely North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, and South America.

Among major end-users, government sector is expected to lead the global environmental sensing and monitoring technologies market during the forecast period because of increasing burden of economic development and population explosion on environment. Adoption of environmental sensing and monitoring technologies ensures improved air and water quality by eliminating the factors that cause excessive pollution. Among sampling methods, air and water segments is expected to hold maximum market share since there is high demand for clean, sustainable and eco-friendly development. Asia Pacific is predicted to be the fastest growing region due to increasing problems of water scarcity, increasing health problems due to air pollution and increasing cost of fresh water. Also, rapid industrialization is playing a major role in degrading environment quality due to excessive pollution. Increasing government concerns related to environment protection will be responsible for market growth in Europe. North America region is forecasted to lead the environmental sensing and monitoring technologies market due to technological developments and increased adoption of next generation tools in this region to strengthen enforcement of environmental laws in this region.

