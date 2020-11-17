Jerry Cans Market Trends, Share, Scope, and Forecast by 2024

A Jerry can is a container that is used to store liquid. It was initially designed in the 1930s for military use to hold 20 liters of fuel. The current Jerry Can is a result of continuous development of earlier can designs, which required funnels and other tools for dispensing. The Jerry cans have become a perfect storage container as they are available in different sizes, shapes, and designs.

Additionally, Jerry Cans are also available in several colors which depict different materials being stored. For example, red color depicts gasoline, yellow is for diesel and blue color donates kerosene. The continuous development and innovations is expected to drive the growth in the Jerry cans market. For instance, explosive safe Jerry cans is one such development. These type of cans are best suited for 2nd and 3rd class dangerous goods which not exceed density of 1.2kg.

The global Jerry cans market is expected to witness a CAGR of around 3% during the forecast period primarily driven by the growth in the chemicals, oil and lubricant industry. Besides, features associated with jerry cans like the leak proof quality, moisture resistant factor, and odour less feature further accelerates the demand for the jerry cans market. The global Jerry cans market is expected to witness huge gains primarily due to recent innovations in the market which also meets the sustainability goals. One such recent development is the introduction of DoubleGreen COEX Jerry can by Greif Inc. This type of Jerry can was one of the first sustainable multilayer 10-liter plastic can made from sugarcane which is a sustainable resource with a stackable design that eliminated the need for a carton during transport. It was also stated that the DoubleGreen COEX jerry can reduces CO2 emissions by approximately 220 tons annually and also saved approximately 112 tons of paper.

However, there are certain government regulations that have to be fulfilled regarding jerry cans designs as these containers are used to transport chemicals and toxic materials. There are several performance standards for packaging for each type of dangerous goods. Different regulation and packaging standards across the various countries can prove to be a hindrance for the growth of the Jerry cans market.

Jerry Cans Market Segmentation:

On the basis of end use, the global Jerry cans market is segmented into:

Chemicals

Petrochemicals

Pharmaceuticals

Agrochemicals

Oil and Lubricants

Food & Beverages

Others

