Impact of Outbreak of COVID-19 on Coated Fabrics Market

Coated fabrics are fabrics that are coated, covered, or treated with various substances such as varnish, rubber, lacquer, and thermoplastic coatings to make the material last longer and be impervious to water, dust, oil, and other liquids. Coated fabrics are produced from smooth and pile fabrics. These fabrics are sometimes combined with porolon to make them softer.

Request Brochure:

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=28316

Based on product type, the coated fabric market can be segmented into polymer, rubber, and fabric backed wall coverings. The polymer segment held the major share of the global market in 2016. The segment is anticipated to expand at a faster CAGR compared to the other segments. Polymer coated fabrics are highly resistant to fire, water, and abrasion. They are relatively cheaper compared to other product types. Therefore, demand for these coatings is higher compared to others. Factors such as rise in demand from transportation, protective clothing, and industrial applications; increase in safety concerns; and implementation of stringent government regulations requiring the provision of safety to workers are expected to drive the global polymer coated fabrics market across the globe. Nylon is the widely used coated fabric substrate compared to its counterparts such as polyester due to its light weight and amenability to a variety of coatings.

In terms of application, the coated fabric market can be segmented into transportation, protective clothing, industrial, furniture, and others. The transportation segment accounted for the major share of the market in 2016. Its share share is projected to rise further in the next few years. The transportation segment is expected to expand during the forecast period, owing to the rising demand for coated fabrics in automobile, aircraft, railways, and marine applications. There exists high demand for coated fabric in the transportation segment, as the product is rot-proof, dirt & oil-repellent, mildew resistant, water resistant, and UV resistant. The others segment also constituted average share of the market in 2016. It comprises protective coatings, industrial, and furniture. Under the industrial segment, the product is used in the manufacture of industrial uniforms, masks, hand gloves, etc. Industrial workers work in extreme conditions; therefore, the uniform worn by them needs to be fire proof, oil repellent, water repellent, and repellent to other harmful products. Therefore, coated fabrics are used in industrial fabrics.

More Trending Reports by TMR:

https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/strengthening-web-of-xanthan-gum-applications-across-various-end-users-laying-red-carpet-of-growth-global-xanthan-gum-market-to-reach-valuation-of-us-1-5-bn-by-end-of-forecast-period-tmr-847945610.html

Asia Pacific accounted for the major share of the coated fabrics market in 2016 across the globe, followed by North America and Europe. Demand for coated fabrics in the region is driven by the growth in industries in developing countries such as China and India. High economic growth and significant investments in industries such as oil & gas, automotive, and construction are expected to boost the coated fabric market in the region. Increase in automobile sales and rise in government regulations requiring the implementation of safety measures are also driving the coated fabrics market in Asia Pacific region. The coated fabric market in Middle East & Africa is projected to expand at a faster rate. Demand for coated fabric is expected to rise in the region due to the growth in construction and other industries. Latin America held low share of the market in 2016.

Key manufacturers operating in the global coated fabrics market include Omnova Solutions, Takata Corporation, Saint-Gobain, Canadian General Tower, Bo-Tex Sales Co., Mauritzon Inc., ContiTech AG, Isotex S.p.A., and Graniteville Specialty Fabrics.

This study by TMR is all-encompassing framework of the dynamics of the market. It mainly comprises critical assessment of consumers’ or customers’ journeys, current and emerging avenues, and strategic framework to enable CXOs take effective decisions.

REQUEST FOR COVID19 IMPACT ANALYSIS:

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=covid19&rep_id=28316

Our key underpinning is the 4-Quadrant Framework EIRS that offers detailed visualization of four elements:

Customer E xperience Maps

xperience Maps I nsights and Tools based on data-driven research

nsights and Tools based on data-driven research Actionable R esults to meet all the business priorities

esults to meet all the business priorities Strategic Frameworks to boost the growth journey

The study strives to evaluate the current and future growth prospects, untapped avenues, factors shaping their revenue potential, and demand and consumption patterns in the global market by breaking it into region-wise assessment.