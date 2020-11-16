Eyelash Enhancing Agents Market to Witness Comprehensive Growth by 2025

Eyelash Enhancing Agents Market: Introduction

Among beauty and skin care products, eye care is the most preferred area of makeup among women. Mascara, serums, eye liners, and kohl (kajal) are the most widely used products for skin and eye care.

Eyelashes follow a specific growth pattern, which consist of three phases: anagen (active), catagen (transition), and telogen (resting)

In phase one (anagen), the eyelashes grow constantly and the phase lasts for nearly four to six weeks. In the second phase (catagen), the eyelashes are at their maximum length and the hair follicles begin to shrink. The phase lasts for two to three weeks. In telogen or last phase, resting period lasts nearly 100 days before the lash falls out naturally.

Eyelash enhancing agents are beauty products used to grow thicker and long eyelashes and provide nourishment. These agents consist of various ingredients which help in lash growth and nourishment. Biotin, castor oil, peptides, panthenol, and sodium hyaluronate are the commonly used ingredients in eyelash serums available in the market. Biotin is commonly used in eyelash serums that can be purchased over-the-counter (OTC). Biotin strengthens keratin (hair protein) and improves hair health. Peptides, panthenol, and sodium hyaluronate based eyelash enhancing agents act as water binders or moisturizers, promoting growth.

Key Drivers and Restraints of Global Eyelash Enhancing Agents Market

The global eyelash enhancing agents market is primarily driven by increase in awareness about eyelash health among women, growth of the cosmetic & hair care industry, and easy availability of branded eyelash enhancing agents online

Additionally, increase in adoption of eye care cosmetic products and rise in number of suppliers of eye care cosmetics are projected to fuel the growth of the global eyelash enhancing agents market during the forecast period

Eyelash Repair Segment to Account for Major Share of Global Market

Based on application, the global eyelash enhancing agents market can be bifurcated into eyelash repair and eyelash nourishment

The eyelash repair segment is anticipated to dominate the global market during the forecast period, due to increase in use of eyelash enhancers for repair & regeneration and wide range of products available in the market

Most of the prominent market players have expanded their products by adding new ingredients that help in regrowth of eyelashes. The product ingredients are altered based on texture and customer preference. Enhanced product offerings to meet the customer requirements and low cost are the major strategies adopted by the manufacturers.

Non-prescribed/OTC to be Lucrative Segment

In terms of prescription type, the global eyelash enhancing agents market can be categorized into prescribed and non-prescribed/OTC

The non-prescribed/OTC segment is expected to witness strong growth owing to increase in number of customers buying non-prescribed/OTC eyelash enhancing agents

Online Stores Segment to Offer Significant Opportunities

In terms of distribution channel, the global eyelash enhancing agents market can be classified into online stores and retail stores/cosmetic stores

The online stores segment is likely to account for major share of the global eyelash enhancing agents market by 2027. A number of branded eyelash enhancing agents are available online. This enables the customers to compare brands, check reviews, and buy products as per their convenience. Furthermore, there are numerous offers and discounts on purchase of cosmetics on e-commerce sites. This increases the customer preference to buy cosmetic & eye care products online.

L’Oréal Paris, Grande Cosmetics LLC, Peter Thomas Roth Labs LLC, and Athena Cosmetics, Inc. offer wide range of eyelash enhancing agents through various online sites such as Amazon

North America to Dominate Global Eyelash Enhancing Agents Market

In terms of region, the global eyelash enhancing agents market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America is projected to dominate the global eyelash enhancing agents market during the forecast period.

Presence of prominent market players, rapidly growing eye care industry, and focus on offering customer specific products are expected to drive the market in North America during the forecast period

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited to: Regional markets, technology, types, and applications.

The report has been compiled through extensive primary research (through interviews, surveys, and observations of seasoned analysts) and secondary research (which entails reputable paid sources, trade journals, and industry body databases). The report also features a complete qualitative and quantitative assessment by analyzing data gathered from industry analysts and market participants across key points in the industry’s value chain.

A separate analysis of prevailing trends in the parent market, macro- and micro-economic indicators, and regulations and mandates is included under the purview of the study. By doing so, the report projects the attractiveness of each major segment over the forecast period.

