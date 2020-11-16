Collaborative Telepresence Systems Market 2019 | Covid19 Impact Analysis | Business Outlook, Growth, Revenue, Trends and Forecasts 2027

Global Collaborative Telepresence Systems Market: Introduction

From autonomous robots to augmented and virtual telepresence environments, telepresence has taken many forms from 2D to 3D systems. Collaborative telepresence systems allow two or more users to collaborate in real time. Virtual telepresence systems enable collaboration using different tools within the environment such as the ability to connect online and display a web browser as well as construct a virtual building.

Global Collaborative Telepresence Systems Market – Dynamics

Increasing Need for Real-time AV Communication

Demand for real-time AV communication across the globe has increased. Demand for optimum AV solutions for real-time communication has risen specifically in the corporate set up. The major reason for the demand for such solutions is it has reduced the operational cost and enabled a better real-time communication environment with the help of 3D technologies. Such increasing need is driving the demand for the collaborative telepresence systems market.

Improper Infrastructure Hampering the Growth of the Collaborative Telepresence Systems Market

Absence of system infrastructure as well as technical know-how is hampering the growth of the collaborative telepresence systems market. Network infrastructure as well as system infrastructure within many developing nations are not compatible with collaborative telepresence systems. Regions such as Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa lack system infrastructure as well as professional expertise due to low HDI (Human Development Index) which restrains the growth of the collaborative telepresence systems market.

North America Expected to Dominate the Global Collaborative Telepresence Systems Market

In terms of region, the global collaborative telepresence systems market can be divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and Middle East & Africa. North America is expected to dominate the global collaborative telepresence systems market during the forecast period, due to strong network infrastructure and healthy adoption rate of advance technologies.

Global Collaborative Telepresence Systems Market – Competitive Landscape

In January 2020, Spatial Systems, Inc. raised approximately US$ 14 Mn to improve its Augmented Reality Telepresence Platform for HoloLens & Magic Leap. The company brought its total funding to $22 million to date.

In April 2019, as demand grows for telepresence robots, Ava Robotics Inc. raised US$ 2.9 Mn through equity sales. Ava Robotics had been working to add autonomous navigation to its robots with the allocated funding which is highly focused towards development of collaborative telepresence systems.

Spatial Systems, Inc.

Founded in 2016, Spatial Systems, Inc. is focused on development and design of collaborative solutions for the global workforce. Some of the features within its collaborative telepresence system are 3D web browser, realistic avatars, rooms’ alignment, and desktop import.

Ava Robotics Inc.

Established in 2012, Ava Robotics Inc.is a designer of autonomous robots which coexist with individuals at workplaces and other large enterprises. Ava Robotics is one of the prominent players in the collaborative telepresence systems market. Leveraging a deep technical heritage with roots at iRobot, Ava Robotics is focused on developing intelligent robots for commercial applications to improve human productivity, safety, and quality of life.

Global Collaborative Telepresence Systems Market: Segmentation

The global collaborative telepresence systems market can be segmented based on:

Component

Application

Region

Global Collaborative Telepresence Systems Market, by Component

Based on component, the global collaborative telepresence systems market can be divided into:

Hardware

Software

Service Professional Designing Consulting Support & Maintenance Managed



Global Collaborative Telepresence Systems Market, by Application

Based on application, the global collaborative telepresence systems market can be divided into:

Corporate

Hospitality

Regional Analysis of the Global Collaborative Telepresence Systems Market:

North America U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe Germany U.K. France Russia Italy Spain Nordics Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan Australia Singapore Malaysia South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa UAE Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa

South America Brazil Rest of South America



