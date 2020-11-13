Global Analytics and Multifactor Authentication Market Research 2020 with Coronavirus (Covid19) Effect Analysis

The growing need for security across digital platforms has generated humongous demand within the global multi-factor authentication market. However, digital platforms alone do not account for expansion within this market. Several physical security systems also deploy multi-factor authentication nodes to protect key assets, people, and equipment. Therefore, the growing relevance of multi-factor authentication within various industries shall fetch key revenues for the market vendors. The essence of physical and cyber security lies in creating multiple layers to protect the concerned assets. Therefore, multi-factor authentication has emerged as a launch pad for fostering greater security across various industries. The total volume of revenues within the global multi-factor authentication market is set to touch new heights in the coming times.

Transparency Market Research (TMR), in one of its reports, finds that the global multi-factor authentication market would accumulate revenues worth US$20,444.9 mn by 2025, growing from a value of US$ 4,829.2 mn in 2016. The global multi-factor authentication market is set to expand at a boisterous CAGR of 17.7% over the period between 2017 and 2025. Use of multi-factor authentication across corporate offices and government systems has given a thrust to market growth. Moreover, need for launching mass security drives across a range of industries has shifted the focus toward multi-factor authentication models. Growth of e-commerce platforms has played a direct role in the growth of this market.

Supremacy of Multi-Factor Authentication over Two-Factor Authentication

Despite the stellar utility of two-factor authentication, it has failed multiple security platforms and has been under flak from several analysts. For this reason, multi-factor authentication services are expected to garner the attention of multiple players. The use of multi-factor authentication is not restricted to a particular industry. The financial sector has become a key consumer of these services, majorly due to the need to protect data and intellectual assets in this industry. Besides, the relevance of multi-factor authentication for banks and financial institutions has also gathered momentum. Mobile banking apps and platforms use multi-factor authentication to ensure security payments and transactions.

Rapid Pace of Digital Transformation

The flux of digital services in the market has helped the vendors to capitalise on new areas. Furthermore, use of multi-factor authentication has become an important part of the retail industry. The IT and telecom industry uses this mode of authentication to foster security in existing networks, and build new networks with greater resilience. Governments units are also required to tighten security of transfers across multiple units and domains. The relevance of multi-factor authentication in both, physical and abstract protection of assets, has given a thrust to market growth.

Some of the leading vendors in the global multi-factor authentication market are SecureAuth Coproration, RSA Security, Microsoft Corporation, Symantec Corporation, CA Technologies, and Vasco Data Security International Inc.

The global multi-factor authentication market is segmented by:

Authentication Models

Two-factor Authentication

Three-factor Authentication

Four-factor Authentication

By End-user Industry

BFSI

Government

Telecom & IT

Defense

Healthcare

Retail

Others

By Geography

North America U.S. Canada

Europe U.K. Germany France Spain Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan Australia India Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa South Africa Saudi Arabia Rest of Middle East & Africa



