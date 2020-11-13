Flash Charger Adapter Market Demand and Insights by 2027

Global Flash Charger Adapter Market – Introduction

Flash charger adapters are used to charge a device at a rapid pace. Companies manufacture these adapters by boosting the amperage or changing the voltage in order to increase the amount of potential energy flowing to the device.A normal charger adapter uses a particular amount of voltage for battery charging. The input voltage is high enough to provide constant flow of electricity to the battery. Flash charger adapters use higher than the required amount to charge a battery.

Key Drivers of Global Flash Charger Adapter Market

Flash charger adapters can decrease the smartphone charging time. This is expected to be a key factor driving the global flash charger adapter market during the forecast period.

Demand for fast charger adapters is increasing, as a result of their multiple usages in different devices including smartphones and audio systems. Some flash charger adapters with a turbo charging feature available in the market can charge electronic devices in a very short time.

Rising demand for gadgets among consumers and advancements in smartphone technologies are increasing the consumption of batteries. Increase in the demand for consumer electronics devices in developing countries is estimated to offer immense opportunities to the flash charger adapter market in these countries in the next few years.

Companies operating in the global flash charger adapter market are investing in product development as well as expansion of their distribution networks across the globe. Some of these companies are adopting strategies such as mergers and acquisitions (M&As) and partnerships with smartphone manufacturers to gain higher market share. Furthermore, they are also engaging in product innovations. For instance, in September 2019, OPPO launched three new flash charge technologies including 65w super VOOC fast charge 2.0, 30w wireless VOOC flash charge, and VOOC flash charge 4.0. These products have the ability to fully charge a 4000-mAh battery in just 30 minutes. Introduction of the 5G technology is likely to generate demand for flash chargers and high-MHz batteries. Demand for advanced VOOC fast chargers is estimated to increase with growth of the 5G smartphone industry in the next few years.

Technological Advancements in Smartphones to Offer Attractive Opportunities to Global Flash Charger Adapter Market

Increasing usage of smartphones has led to quick drainage of batteries, which is leading to requirement for quick charging facilities. Consumers are spending more time on their personal gadgets. This is expected to increase sales of flash charger adapters in the near future.

Growing adoption of the 5G technology, especially in developed countries, is likely to decrease the smartphone battery hours. Since the use of fast charger adapters can decrease the charging lead time, consumers are expected to prefer purchase of these adapters in the next few years.

Decrease in Battery Life to Hamper Global Market

Fast charging can decrease smartphone battery life, due to high ampere power input. This technology can decrease the average life of smartphones or other consumer electronics devices. This, in turn, can hamper the global flash charger adapter market.

Asia Pacific to be a Rapidly Expanding Market for Flash Charger Adapters

Asia Pacific is expected to be a rapidly expanding market for flash charger adapters during the forecast period, as a result of rising demand for consumer electronics products. China, Japan, and India are likely to be key markets for flash charger adapters in the region. In terms of demand, these countries account for a major share of the market for flash charger adapters in the region.

Increasing consumer spending on smartphone accessories led by growing disposable income in countries such as China and India is estimated to further boost the market in Asia Pacific during the forecast period

Key Players Operating in Global Market

The global flash charger adapter market is highly competitive in nature, with the presence of several small and large players. A few of the key players operating in the global flash charger adapter market are:

SAMSUNG

OPPO

Sony Corporation

Lenovo

AGOZTECH LLC.

ALLCACA

AT&T

Micromax

Tong De Limited

Ailun Technology Co. Limited

