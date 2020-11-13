Shaker Bottles Market Demand and Research Insights by 2027

Shaker Bottles Market: Introduction

Shaker bottles are used to shake and drink protein or other supplements. Consumers use these bottles during workout in the gym, fitness centers, or playground.

These days, people are increasingly participating in sports & recreational activities due to health awareness and sports management. Sports as an activity helps consumers gain benefits such as better physical and mental health, teamwork, responsibility, and positive self-image.

Modern distribution channels and expansion of manufacturers through e-commerce is supporting the growth of the shaker bottles market globally. Additionally, social media and blogs are helping manufacturers to stay updated with latest trends and demands of consumers.

Increase in Consumer Awareness about Fitness to Drive the Global Shaker Bottles Market

Increasing interest in sports and rise in disposable income are fuelling the growth of the global sports equipment and apparel market. Rise in number of tournaments and matches such as FIFA, IPL, and World Cup is expected to provide opportunity to young players. Various governments have invested in games and sports which is expected to increase sports participation; hence, demand for shaker bottles is likely to rise during the forecast period.

Expansion of E-commerce Industry to Drive the Shaker Bottles Market

Increase in internet users and online shoppers is anticipated to drive the online platform market across the globe. Digital access has become more affordable along with increasing product awareness among consumers. This in turn will fuel the demand for shaker bottles. Online platforms offer several benefits such as free home delivery, discounts, product varieties, and easy exchange, which is a major factor that makes online purchases highly attractive.

Europe to Hold a Leading Share of the Global Shaker Bottles Market

Geographically, the global shaker bottles market can be divided into five regions: North America (NA), Europe (EU), Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East & Africa (MEA), and South America (SA).

North America country-level analysis features the U.S., Canada, and Rest of North America. Analysis and forecast of the shaker bottles market in Europe includes markets across the U.K., Germany, France, and Rest of Europe. Similarly, Asia Pacific includes India, China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. Middle East & Africa includes the shaker bottles market analysis and forecast of GCC countries, South Africa, and Rest of Middle East & Africa. The South America shaker bottles market is segmented into Brazil, and Rest of South America.

Europe dominates the market share since majority of the population is aware about fitness and gives importance to health and fitness. Growth in millennial population is anticipated to increase the demand for shaker bottles.

However, the market in Asia Pacific is anticipated to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period. Increasing disposable income, change in lifestyle, growth in fitness centers, and growth in middle class population along with increasing awareness among consumers is projected to drive the demand for the products in the region.

Key Players Operating in the Shaker Bottles Market

The shaker bottles market is competitive with several global and regional players. Major players are adopting various strategies such as regional expansion and product portfolio expansion to enhance their position in the market.

Companies are expanding their business across different regions to cater to the consumer demand. A few of the key players operating in the global shaker bottles market are:

Avex Group Holdings Inc.

BlenderBottle Company

Cyclone Cup

GNC Holdings Inc.

Hydracup

Iovate Health Sciences Inc. (MuscleTech)

Newell Brands (Contigo)

PhD

Smartshake

Whey Forward Health Industries Ltd. (PROMiXX Ltd)

