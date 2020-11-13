Beard Trimmer Market Trends and Research Insights by 2027

Global Beard Trimmer Market – Introduction

A trimmer is a device used to trim hair. Trimmers consist of two or more sliding blades which are used to trim hair. A beard trimmer is an invaluable tool in a man’s grooming kit. Nowadays, a beard is considered as a style statement.

A beard without a shape is just hair protruding from the face. Trimming offers the beard proper shape. Beard grooming products manufacturers are projecting their products as premium products in the market.

Want to know the obstructions to your company’s growth in future? Request a brochure @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=75017

Rise in Trend of Growing a Beard and Stubble Especially among Youngsters to Drive the Market

Increasing trend of growing a beard and stubble as a fashion symbol has been observed among youngsters. This is projected to be a driving factor for the beard trimmer market during the forecast period. Increasing awareness about beard grooming products is projected to be a major driving factor for the global beard trimmer market. Rise in average spending on men’s grooming products is anticipated to create lucrative opportunities for manufacturers and distributors of beard trimmers.

Increase in Sale of Beard Trimmers on E-commerce Portals and Promotion of Beard Grooming Products on Various Online Platforms

Rapid increase in sale of beard trimmers through the online mode of distribution is anticipated to offer significant opportunities to manufacturers and distributors of beard trimmers across the globe. Producers and suppliers of beard trimmers sell their products on their company website and various e-commerce portals across the world. Moreover, companies are undertaking promotions and running advertising campaigns on different social media sites and online platforms to expand their business in different geographies.

North America Considered to be the Largest Market for Beard Trimmers

Geographically, the global beard trimmer market can be divided into five regions: North America, Europe , Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America

North America and Europe accounted for major share of the global beard trimmer market in 2018. The market in North America is anticipated to grow at a moderate rate during the forecast period due to increase in demand of electric trimmers in countries such as the U.S. and Canada.

The market in Asia Pacific is anticipated to expand at a significant growth rate during the forecast period due to rise in awareness about beard grooming products and increase in online sale of beard trimmers in China, India, and Japan. This is expected to surge the demand for beard trimmers in the market in Asia Pacific.

Looking for exclusive market insights from business experts? Request a Custom Report

Key Players Operating in Beard Trimmer Market

Prominent manufacturing companies are anticipated to face healthy competition during the forecast period. Brands such as Koninklijke Philips N.V., Panasonic Corporation, Procter & Gamble (Gillette), and Wahl Clipper Corporation are focusing on innovation of new beard trimmers to strengthen their product portfolio and drive the sales of beard trimmers in the global beard trimmer market. Companies such as Koninklijke Philips N.V. and Procter & Gamble (Gillette) are expanding their businesses in emerging economies across the globe. Manufacturing companies spread awareness and conduct promotional drives to increase the sale of beard trimmers in various countries worldwide. A few of the key players operating in the global beard trimmer market include:

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Panasonic Corporation

Wahl Clipper Corporation

Spectrum Brands, Inc. (Remington)

Procter & Gamble (Gillette)

Braun

Andis Company

Conair Corporation

BRIO PRODUCT GROUP

Syska

You May Also Like PRNewswire on Industrial Hose Market