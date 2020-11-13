Bleeding Disorder Therapeutics Market Size, Share, Trend and Industry Analysis Report

Global bleeding Disorder Therapeutics Market: Overview

Bleeding disorders usually include symptoms in which delay in the blood clotting process can be observed. Two main types of blood disorders include von Willebrand disease and hemophilia, both of which are hereditary in nature. Von Willbrand is one of the most common congenital bleeding disorders in humans, caused as a result of deficiency of Von Willebrand factor (VWF) which assists in clot clotting process. There are three types of Von Willebrand disorders classified on the basis of level of VWF synthesis. Von Willebrand disorder’s occurrence is almost equal in both sexes, and affects about 1% of the general population according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). The most common complications of the disorder include heavy menstrual bleeding, excessive gum bleeding and abnormal bleeding after minor injuries. Hemophilia, on the other hand, is a disorder in which clotting factors essential for clotting phenomenon are inadequate or absent. In the U.S. about 400 newborns suffer from hemophilia every year according to statistics published by the CDC. The two main types of hemophilia are hemophilia A with deficiency of clotting factor VIII and hemophilia B with deficiency of clotting factor IX. The National Heart, Lung and Blood Institute, U.S. details that approximately 7 out of 10 individuals who suffer from hemophilia A have severe form of the disorder.

Global bleeding Disorder Therapeutics Market: Drivers and Restraints

Although bleeding disorders cannot be cured, various medications are directed to manage the symptoms of the disorder. Medications may be prescribed before or after surgery, dental work or after an injury to patients suffering from mild form of the disorder. Severe form of the disorder can be controlled with daily medicines prescribed by the doctor. The market for bleeding disorder therapeutics is driven by the large customer base, increased awareness about the bleeding disorders and available cures, and favorable reimbursement policies. The market will be seeded with new drugs emerging from a promising pipeline. Moreover, patent expiry of existing brands will also provide generic drug manufacturers opportunities to enter the lucrative bleeding disorder therapeutics market. Due to the high price of branded drugs, the market for bleeding disorder therapeutics is mostly concentrated towards western countries of North America and Europe. Low cost drugs will help in better market penetration in under developed and developing economies where patients cannot afford high cost of medical treatment. Hence availability of low cost generic drugs will boost market growth in the countries of Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa.

Global bleeding Disorder Therapeutics Market: Competitive Dynamics

A few drugs that have lost their patent protection include NovoSeven by Novo Nordisk, whose patent expired in Japan and in the U.S., in 2009 and November 2010, respectively, while the European patent expired on a country-by-country basis in 2011, Plavix by Bristol-Myers Squibb, Lovenox by Sanofi, Neupogen by Amgen, and Procrit by Janssen. These drugs are now available in the market in generic cost effective form. Companies are also trying to discover gene therapy which can cure the disorder. Some of the players conducting lineal trials are Biogen Idec, Novo Nordisk, Bayer Healthcare, Xenetic Biosciences, Cangene Corporation, CSL Behring, Alnylam and Pfizer. The global bleeding disorder therapeutics market is highly competitive and fragmented. Technological advances will expand the boundaries of the market by adding new products. In 2014, Baxter International, Inc. agreed to acquire Chatham Therapeutics. The acquisition will give Baxter Chatham’s developmental gene therapy program which is directed toward of treatment of hemophilia.

