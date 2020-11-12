COVID-19 Impact on Pulse Ingredients Market – Global Industry Analysis 2027

Increasing Demand for Gluten-free Products to Reflect Positively on the Global Pulse Ingredients Market

Pulse ingredients have been gaining grounds globally with the increasing demand for gluten-free vegetarian and vegan diets. Pulse being the significant source of protein is desired in the vegan and vegetarian diet to prevent protein deficiency, assist in stabilizing cholesterol, boost heart health, and promote weight loss. Manufacturers have started incorporating pulse in a variety of food such as bakery products, snack bars, nutritional bars, breakfast cereals, cheese alternatives, meat substitutes, and snacks. As a result, the global pulse ingredients market is anticipated to witness a promising growth in the forthcoming years.

With the rise in the consciousness of health conditions posed by the consumption of gluten such as bloating, abdominal pain, several skin problems, diarrhea, and headaches, there has been a rapid shift in the adoption of pulse ingredients among the gluten-intolerant individuals. This has hard-pressed the manufacturers to develop a broad spectrum of these products, which is expected to boost the growth of the pulse ingredients market.

Download PDF Brochure – https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=62157

Pulse Ingredients Market – Novel Developments

Some of the leading players of the pulse ingredients market consist of Ingredion, Roquettes Frères, Emsland Group, The Scoular Company, ADM, AGT Food and Ingredients, Pulse Canada, Griffith, VTT, Avena Foods, Elsevier, and PURIS FOODS. Below are some of the novel developments in the pulse ingredients market:

Griffith developed a broad spectrum of puff or crispy snacks akin to Cheetos by leveraging pulse ingredients. Such pulse-based crumbs modelled like the Japanese style were created after witnessing the drawback of previous products and improve them in terms of quality and cost. The new crumb was also expected to meet the crispy texture when the consumers prepare it. On top of it, the coatings of the crumbs had to be appealing to the consumers which would aid the adoption of pulse ingredients. As a result, pulse ingredients proved to be nutritious as they are rich in protein and fiber contents and have excellent water absorption quality.

VTT, a forerunning pulse ingredients company, developed food products prepared out of beans as the key food ingredient and is known as faba beans. Such beans can be used for the production of gluten-free pasta and bread while retaining the nutritional value of the food products with vitamins, dietary fibers, minerals, as well as bioactive compounds.

More Trending Reports by Transparency Market Research – https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/coconut-syrup-market-to-reach-valuation-of-us-354-mn-by-2029-demand-for-organic-food-in-us-shall-propel-the-dominance-of-north-america-in-global-market-finds-tmr-301027365.html

Pulse Ingredients Market – Dynamics

Chickpea Contributes Massively to the Growing Size of the Pulse Ingredients Market

There has been a notable inclination of consumers towards the adoption of chickpea, on the back of the health benefits it provides which include stabilizing blood sugar level, minimizing heart attack risk, enhancing metabolic rate, and controlling weight gain. Proliferated adoption of chickpea flour in a broad spectrum of applications such as meat, sauces, beverages, confectionery, dairy, and bakery products. Owing to its property to maintain consistency, chickpea flour is added as a thickening ingredient in soups.

Aforementioned factors play a pivotal role in intensifying the growth of the pulse ingredients market and chickpea remains the largest growing segment in the overall market.

Asia Pacific to Remain the Largest Growing Pulse Ingredients Market

The pulse ingredients market is expected to remains most sought after in Asia Pacific on account of the increase in the disposable income and trends of urbanization. This has led to the rapid adoption of pulse ingredients and their products in this region.

In addition to this, the smart consumers of today check the label of the products before making their purchase since they are becoming more conscious of their health. As a result, high-quality products have been in great demand in this region. Furthermore, the trends of urbanization have unlocked the horizon for the innovation in the development of bread. With the consumption of bread in high quantities, the manufacturers have started developing bread by using pulse ingredients.

Request For the Customization – https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=CR&rep_id=62157

Pulse Ingredients Market – Segmentation

The global pulse ingredients market has been classified on the basis of source, applications, type, and regions.

Pulse Ingredients Market – Source

Depending on the source, the pulse ingredients market has been segmented into:

Lentils

Peas

Beans

Chickpeas

Pulse Ingredients Market – Applications

On the basis of the applications, the pulse ingredients market has been fragmented into:

Food and Beverages

Feed

Others

Pulse Ingredients Market – Types

Based on the types, the global pulse ingredients market has been divided into:

Pulse Flours

Pulse Starch

Pulse Proteins

Pulse Fiber and Grits

Associated Keywords

Natural Pulse Ingredients

Pulse Powder

Pulse Raw Food

Pulse Processing

Pulse Flour

This study by TMR is all-encompassing framework of the dynamics of the market. It mainly comprises critical assessment of consumers’ or customers’ journeys, current and emerging avenues, and strategic framework to enable CXOs take effective decisions.

Request for covid19 Impact Analysis – https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=covid19&rep_id=62157