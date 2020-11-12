E-Commerce Lockers Market Demand and Research Insights by 2025

Last mile delivery is the major challenge for e-Commerce businesses. Inefficiencies due to waiting of the customer to pick the packages, delayed delivery times, and return of the parcels due to unavailability of the customer are the major problems hampering the growth of e-Commerce businesses worldwide. These problems are highly visible in urban areas, where the working population is highly concentrated and living busy life. Recent trends in e-Commerce business sector shows that, new age entrepreneurs are coming with very innovative ideas to solve these problems. Even existing well established e-Commerce businesses are increasingly adopting these solutions. E-Commerce locker is one of such solution. These automated parcel delivery terminals are available 24/7 and are strategically located at easily accessible locations like metro stations, residential complexes and official complexes. E-Commerce lockers will be deployed in major highly populated localities, which are easily accessible to customers. E-Commerce companies can deliver the goods to those lockers, and such parcels can be received by customers by using the digital password sent by e-Commerce companies. E-Commerce lockers are also known as smart lockers. Usually these startups are providing complete rental services of e-Commerce lockers to e-Commerce companies.

E-Commerce Lockers: Market Dynamics

Indian startups like Smartbox and QikPod are providing smart e-Commerce lockers at various locations in India and has tied up with e-commerce companies for the delivery of products. There is also a company called Boxz Lockers in Hong Kong which is also into smart e-Commerce lockers rental services business. Amazon too has setup its own smart e-Commerce lockers in various countries. The rising demand for smart lockers and trend of digitization is expected to drive the e-commerce lockers market in coming years. The cost of global e-Commerce goods delivery, excluding sorting, pickup and line haul amounts to more than 70 billion euros, with China, Germany and the United States accounting for more than 40% of the market.

E-Commerce smart lockers are expected to help e-Commerce businesses to greatly reduce this cost. Average cost of a smart locker ranges between US$ 2000 to US$ 2500. As an estimation, if a smart locker receives 100 products every day, and the rental charge is 50 cents per product delivery. Then the yearly revenue received from a smart locker will be US$ 18,350. It is anticipated that the e-Commerce lockers market will grow at a lucrative CAGR during the forecast period. Manufacturers of e-Commerce lockers and rental services can benefit hugely from this demand growth. Key options available with smart e-Commerce lockers are:

Indoor or Outdoor Lockers

Industrial Touch PC with Locker Software Suite Package

Integrated Web Camera

Integrated Payment gateways

Integrated barcode Scanners

Integrated Label Printers

Integrated CCTV Camera setup

E-Commerce Lockers: Market Segmentation

The e-Commerce lockers market is segmented on the basis of target market, and product type. On the basis of target market, the global e-Commerce Lockers market is segmented into:

Ecommerce players

Logistics providers

Courier companies

Offline retailers

Based on the product type, global e-Commerce lockers market is segmented into:

Temperature Controlled e-Commerce Lockers

Non-Temperature Controlled e-Commerce Lockers

E-Commerce Lockers Market: Regional outlook

E-Commerce lockers market has been segmented on the basis of region into North America, Latin America Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (APEJ), Middle East & Africa (MEA), and Japan. North America is expected to dominate the overall global e-Commerce lockers market, followed by Western Europe and APEJ.

E-Commerce Lockers Market: Key players

Some of the players associated with the global e-Commerce lockers market are VLocker, KEBA group, Falcon Autotech Private Limited, Package Concierge, Inc., LeapMile Logistics Pvt.Ltd. (QikPod), Smartbox Ecommerce Solutions Pvt. Ltd., Blue Dart Express Ltd, Amazon, Alibaba and others.

