Refrigerated Display Cabinets/Cases Market Insights by 2027

Global Refrigerated Display Cases Market: An Overview

The global refrigerated display cases market report is an in-depth study of various trends, forecasts, and drivers during 2018-2028. The global refrigerated display cases market is witnessing a rising product innovation, and changing trends as technology, and consumer tastes drives growth of new variations, and experimentation. Currently, the introduction of RFID technology promises major growth for the market as retail competes with e-commerce to gain a bigger share of the pie for refrigerated foods. The growing demand for refrigerated foods, and growing emphasis on quality are expected to drive major growth for the market as key drivers of growth during the forecast period. Among various segments in the market report, the remote operated mini devices promise to make a comeback in homes, and stores as digital development makes automated systems more popular once again.

Global Refrigerated Display Cases Market: Notable Developments

After a new regulation signed by CARB, or the cabinet-level California Environmental Protection Agency, California state has decided to join seven other states in introducing more electric trucks, and buses on highways and roads. The new move will see more funding, more support, and subsidies for introducing pollution-free electric vehicles on the road. The new legislation mandating a move towards electric will witness Oregon, New Jersey, Connecticut, Massachusetts, Maine, Rhode Island, and Vermont join a clean drive to introduce more electric vehicles on the road? The new development is ideal for players in the refrigerated display cases market as it can mean more opportunities for tie-ups with public systems for a hygienic food delivery or snacks. Moreover, the growth of electric vehicles will also drive more growth as e-commerce, and logistics become more conducive to growth of the refrigerated display cases market.

Thermo King, a truck manufacturer has introduced a new hybrid engine system, which can allow trucks to switch between diesels, and petrol for hybrid refrigeration systems. The new multi-temperature, and single- solution will allow trucks to operate in areas wherein operation were previously inaccessible. These include inner cities, low emission zones, and residential areas. As mentioned earlier, the growth of electric vehicles and new advancement in technology promises new opportunities for commercialisation for players in the refrigerated display cases market.

Global Refrigerated Display Cases Market: Drivers and Restraints

The global refrigerated display cases market is expected to witness major growth during 2018-2028, thanks to rising demand for food products, snacks, and natural products. The rising disposable incomes and changing spending patterns in economy are expected to drive growth for the food and beverage sector. Moreover, increasing demand for refrigerated systems due to food safety, and hygiene concerns are on the rise. Moreover, growing demand for attractive displays, and new technologies like 3D printing in the market are making way for attractive and more functional products. The growth of the food and beverage sector remains most promising prospect in the market during 2018-2028.

Global Refrigerated Display Cases Market: Geographical Outlook

Global refrigerated display cases market report will cover all key regions of the globe including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Among these, North America is likely to continue its dominance as retail makes more way for food and beverage. Demand for refrigerated foods continues to rise, due to rising demand for healthy foods, and growing varieties in the market. Moreover, the market is also expected to make new forays in emerging region of Asia Pacific, where countries like India and China register reversal in trends, and make retail growth more promising for people in the refrigerated display cases market.

