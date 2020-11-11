Aircraft Tires Market Size, Top Manufacturers, Product Types, Sales and Demand 2020-2027

Aircraft tires are designed to withstand heavy load for small duration. The number of tires required for an aircraft increases with increase in aircraft weight. Aircraft tire tread patterns are produced to withstand high crosswind conditions to prevent hydroplaning and for braking effect. The normal life span of the military fighter plane tires is between 20 and 50 landings, whereas, for commercial aircraft tires is around 250 and 300 landings.

The factors such as increase in demand for commercial aviation and military aircraft drive the growth of the aircraft tires market. Furthermore, rise in universal air passenger due to increase in disposable income and growth in business activities is expected to boost the market growth in coming years. On the other hand, stringent regulations and limited number of producers restrain the market growth. Moreover, rise in technological advancements in the manufacturing process is anticipated to provide lucrative opportunity for the growth of the market.

The aircraft tires market is segmented on the basis of type, supplier, end user, and region. Based on type, the market is bifurcated into bias and radial. Based on supplier, it is divided into original equipment manufacturers and maintenance, repair & overhaul, and aftermarket. On the basis of end user, it is classified into commercial aircrafts, military aircrafts, helicopters, and spacecraft. Based on region, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Some of the key players operating in this aircraft tires market include Dunlop Aircraft Tyres Limited, The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, WILKERSON COMPANY, INC., Bridgestone Corporation, Specialty Tires of America, Inc., Martins Industries, MICHELIN, Desser Tire & Rubber Co., LLC., China National Tire & Rubber Co., Ltd., and Qingdao Sentury Tire Co., Ltd.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS:

The aircraft tires market size has been analyzed across all regions. Porter’s five forces analysis helps analyze the potential of buyers & suppliers and the competitive scenario of the industry for strategy building. The report outlines the current aircraft tires market trends and future scenario of the market size from 2018 to 2026 to understand the prevailing opportunities and potential investment pockets. Major countries in the region have been mapped according to their individual revenue contribution to the regional market. The key drivers, restraints, and aircraft tires market opportunities and their detailed impact analysis are elucidated in the study. The aircraft tires market analysis covers in-depth information of the major industry participants.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Type

BiasRadial

By Supplier

Original Equipment

Manufacturers & Maintenance

Repair & Overhau

lAftermarket

By End User

Commercial Aircrafts

Military Aircrafts

Helicopters Spacecraft

