Aircraft Cables Market Revenue Pool Hit by Business Development Opportunity by 2027

Aircraft cable is a type of cable, which mainly finds application in the aircraft industry. The high strength and versatile aircraft cable can also be used for various pushing and pulling applications that includes sheaves, pulleys, and winches among others. The size of the aircraft cable is between 0.047 inches to 0.375 inches, and constructed in various strand namely 1X7 strand, 1X19 strand, 7X7 strand, and 7X19 strand.

Trend shows that increase in aircraft activities and rise in demand from various industries, such as aircraft, lifting & rigging, and boats & maritime drive the growth of the global aircraft cables market. In addition, rise in the aircraft industries in developed nations is anticipated to boost the overall market growth. Also, surge in demand in end-use industries, which includes private aircraft and commercial aircraft, due to its low cost and non-corrosive galvanized cable properties are anticipated to contribute toward the growth of the market. However, increase in penetration of advanced technologies that include cable-less technologies in the aerospace industry hinder the growth of the global aircraft cables market. The avionics manufacturers are also focusing on product innovation and installation of new and advanced technologies in the aircraft cables which in turn is expected to provide lucrative opportunities to the market.

The global aircraft cables market is segmented on the basis of type, application, end user, and region. Based on type, the market is divided into stainless steel cables, ethernet cables, and galvanized cables. Based on application, the market is categorized into aircraft, boats & maritime, lifting & rigging, zip lines, garage doors, and exercise equipment. Based on end user, it is classified into commercial aircraft, private aircraft, defense aircraft, and others. Based on region, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Type

• Stainless Steel Cables

• Ethernet Cables

• Galvanized Cables

By Application

• Aircraft

• Boats & Maritime

• Lifting & Rigging

• Zip Lines

• Garage Doors

• Exercise Equipment

By End User

• Commercial Aircraft

• Private Aircraft

• Defense Aircraft

Key Players

• W. L. Gore & Associates, Inc.

• Loos & Co. Inc.

• Sanghvi Aerospace Pvt. Ltd.

• Sanlo Inc.

• Ben-Mor

• Frequencia Ltd.

• Sandin Manufacturing

• Unicor

• Opti Manufacturing

• Good Rope Company Inc.

