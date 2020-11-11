Aircraft Seat Actuation Systems Market Organization, Deployment Type, Vertical and Region – Global Forecast to 2027

Actuators convert electronic signals into mechanical movement. Seat actuation system in aircraft enables passengers to adjust their seating position as per their comfort level. Seats are powered and adjustable between various seating positions depending upon requirement of passengers. For instance, seats can be adjustable from an upright position to a reclined position, or can be reclined completely to a flat position & act as a bed. Aircraft seat actuation systems also allows passengers to adjust environmental conditions around their seat such as lighting and temperature. In addition, passengers can also use various other functions associated with the aircraft seat actuation system, such as display screen for watching movies and adjusting head rest & foot rest. Aircraft seat actuation systems are used in both commercial and private aircrafts.

Regions covered

North America (the U.S. and Canada), Europe (Germany, the UK, France, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, and rest of Asia Pacific), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and rest of LATAM) and The Middle East and Africa

Companies covered

Major players analyzed in the aircraft seat actuation systems market include ITT INC., NOOK Industries INC., Moog Inc., Rollon S.p.A., Bühler Motor GmbH, Safran, Airworks Inc., CRANE AEROSPACE & ELECTRONICS, Kyntronics, and Astronics Corporation.

Top impacting factors: Market scenario analysis, trends, drivers and impact analysis

Technological advancements, demand for lightweight aircraft seats, and increase in demand for premium air travel are the factors that drive the growth of the aircraft seat actuation systems market. However, high manufacturing and maintenance cost is expected to hamper the market growth. On the contrary, increase in global air traffic and modernization plans of the existing aircrafts are anticipated to create new opportunities in the aircraft seat actuation systems market.

Demand for lightweight aircraft seats

Recently, companies have started to focus on reducing overall weight of the aircraft. The weight of the aircraft is directly proportional to its fuel efficiency, which is considered as 1/3rd of aircraft’s operating costs. The need of reducing aircraft’s weight has increased the demand for light weight aircraft’s seats, which in turn fuels the demand for aircraft seat actuation systems.

Technological advancements

Technological advancements in seat actuation systems of aircraft is providing more comfort to the air passengers. In addition, aircraft seat actuation systems help in avoiding cervical pain to passengers during long journeys. Such features of the actuators have increased the demand of such systems; thereby, contributing significantly in the growth of the aircraft seat actuation system market.

Key benefits of the report:

1 This study presents the analytical depiction of the aircraft seat actuation systems industry along with the current trends and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets.

2 The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities along with detailed analysis of the aircraft seat actuation systems market share.

3 The current market is quantitatively analyzed from 2020 to 2027 to highlight the aircraft seat actuation systems market growth scenario.

4 Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers & suppliers in the market.

5 The report provides a detailed aircraft seat actuation systems market analysis based on competitive intensity and how the competition will take shape in coming years.