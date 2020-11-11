Aircraft Mounts Market Business Strategies, Technological Innovation, Trends & Top Players

The aircraft mount connects the engine to the airframe or fuselage and helps in distributing the weight of the engine. Aircraft mounts are the most stressed parts on an aircraft. They are lightweight, possess high fracture toughness, and help in maintaining high strength even at temperatures of up to 500°C. The aircraft mount supports and isolates the airplane structure from adverse engine vibrations and reduces the noise of aircraft components. They are mainly used in commercial aircraft, general aviation aircraft, and in the military aircraft such as fighter jets and military helicopters. Aviation Analytics Market

Region covered

North America (the U.S. and Canada), Europe (Germany, the UK, France, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, and rest of Asia-Pacific), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and rest of LATAM) and The Middle East

Companies covered

Major players analyzed in the aircraft mounts market include GMT Rubber-Metal-Technic Ltd, Trelleborg AB, Cadence Aerospace, MAYDAY MANUFACTURING, Shock Tech Inc., AirLoc Ltd., VMC GROUP, Vibrasystems Inc., Angerole Mounts LLC, and Arkon Resources Inc.

Top impacting factors: market scenario analysis, trends, drivers, and impact analysis

Growing emphasis to enhance safety & comfort, increase in manufacturing of aviation fleets, and rise in commercial traffic are some of the major factors that drive the growth of the global aircraft mounts market. However, high material cost of mounts is expected to hamper the market growth. On the contrary, replacement of several commercial & military aircrafts and rise in aircraft backlogs are anticipated to provide lucrative opportunities for the aircraft mounts market growth.

Growing emphasis to enhance safety and comfort

The demand for aircraft mounts is growing with rise in demand for better flight experience. With the rise in air passenger traffic worldwide, there has been a rise in the demand for enhanced flight experience through in-flight entertainment, which is expected to contribute in the growth of the aircraft mounts market.

Rise in aircraft backlogs

Boing and Airbus reported order backlogs amounting to 12,838 commercial aircraft, corresponding to 7.1 and 8.9 years of annual production for Boing and Airbus, respectively. The increasing backlogs and the growing commercial air traffic are promoting the manufacturers to increase their manufacturing capacities; thereby, boosting the growth of the market.

