Ground Surveillance RADAR Market key Drivers, Business Insights, Trends and Applications by 2027

The global ground surveillance RADAR market is growing considerably driven by growing intelligence, reconnaissance, and surveillance requirements globally. Ground surveillance RADARs are used to detect, track, and monitor movement around important infrastructures and installations such as borders, military installations, and airports among others. In addition, ground surveillance RADARs have the ability to detect every movement of targets at ground level. Ground surveillance RADAR systems are also used for national security in recognition and tracing of small, non-linearly and non-cooperative, moving targets. Such RADARs typically range from several hundred meters to over 10 kilometers. Further, ground surveillance RADARs provide 360º surveillance with embedded tracker to deliver constant real-time data for analysis of potential threats.

Surge in use of advance surveillance RADARs with electronic warfare countermeasures, demand for application specific surveillance RADAR system, and rise in adoption of ground surveillance systems for military as well as home security applications are the factors that drive the global ground surveillance RADAR market. However, inability of ground surveillance RADAR to recognize short range target hinder the market growth. Contrarily, constant innovation in radio frequency technology and increase in demand for early identification system present new pathways in the industry.

The global ground surveillance RADAR market trends are as follows:

Demand for application specific surveillance RADAR system

The demand for ground surveillance RADAR systems is increasing as it eliminates the requirement for multiple, non-specialized RADAR systems. Moreover, it is also capable of detecting land vehicles, personnel, marine vessels, avian targets, and low-flying aircraft. Such capabilities make it ideal for accurate surveillance results, thereby increasing the demand for ground surveillance RADAR systems globally.

Rise in adoption of ground surveillance systems for military as well as home security applications

Ground surveillance RADARs provides multi-target tracking, high accuracy in tacking target, audible signals, enhanced performance using image cueing, grouping and recognition of targets. In addition, these systems are also used to track and detect the aircrafts at low height. Such key features are expected to boost the growth of the global ground surveillance RADAR market.

