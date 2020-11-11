Sonar System Market Organization, Deployment Type, Vertical and Region – Global Forecast to 2027

The global sonar system market is experiencing a significant growth, due to increasing demand for sonar systems in naval forces for anti-submarine capabilities. Sonar system uses propagation of sound in fluid to navigate, communicate, and detect other objects under the water surface. Sonar is acronym of sound navigation and ranging. Additionally, sonars are classified on the capability of transmission, active sonars transmit acoustic pulses to listen for echo while passive sonars only receive the ambient sound made by ships, submarines, and marine mammals. Actives sonars work similar to radars in detection of targets up to a certain range, whereas passive sonars are stealth system used in anti-submarine warfare.

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/7510

Cegions covered

North America (The U.S. and Canada), Europe (Germany, the UK, France, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, and rest of Asia-Pacific), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and rest of LATAM) and The Middle East and Africa

Companies covered

Ultra Electronics, Thales Group, DSIT, Aselsan, Atlas Elektronik, Kongsberg Gruppen, Raytheon, L3, Lockheed Martin, and Navico.

Top impacting factors: market scenario analysis, trends, drivers and impact analysis

Surge in maritime tourism activities, increase in demand for seaborne trade activities, and rise in adoption of unmanned underwater vehicles (UUV) are the factors that drive the global sonar system market. However, marine life hazard due to sonar usage hinder the market growth. Contrarily, growing military naval fleets, research & development in sensor technology, and developments in artificial intelligence present new pathways in the industry.

Purchase Enquiry Report @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/7510

The global sonar system market trends are as follows:

Rise in adoption of unmanned underwater vehicle (UUV)

Underwater drones are used for applications such as ship hull inspection, wreck inspection, ocean floor mapping, hydro thermal vent detection, underwater exploration, oceanic research and mining among others. UUVs use synthetic aperture sonar that combines acoustic signals to form a high along-track resolution image of the target. Moreover, UUVs play crucial role in naval warfare due to its capabilities such as mine sweeping, intelligence gathering, surveillance, reconnaissance, and submarine combat. For instance, in 2019, US Navy awarded Boeing a 43,000,000 USD contract to develop Orca extra large unmanned underwater vehicles (XLUUVs). Orca is a long range autonomous reconfigurable UUV capable of payload delivery. Boeing has partnered with Huntington Ingalls Industries (Americas largest military shipbuilding company headquartered in Virginia, US) to test, fabricate, and deliver Orca class UUVs. Such initiatives & investments in development of UUVs is expected to boost the sonar system market.

Report Customization @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/7510

Key benefits of the report:

1 This study presents the analytical depiction of the global sonar system industry along with the current trends and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets.

2 The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities along with detailed analysis of the global sonar system market share.

3 The current market is quantitatively analyzed from 2020 to 2027 to highlight the global sonar system market growth scenario.

4 Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers & suppliers in the market.

5 The report provides a detailed global sonar system market analysis based on competitive intensity and how the competition will take shape in coming years.