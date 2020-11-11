Aircraft Fire Protection Systems Market Business Strategies, Technological Innovation, Trends & Top Players by 2027

Aircraft fire protection system is installed to protect and track any symptoms which may cause fire inside the aircraft. Fire protection system in aircraft consists of fire detection system and a fire extinguishing system. Aircraft fire protection system has now been improved and do not rely on crew member’s observations to detect fire. For fire detection, advance detection systems such as thermal switch systems, thermocouple systems, and continuous-loop systems are used in aircraft fire protection systems. High rate of discharge (HRD) system is used for fire extinguisher in modern aircrafts. In any event of fire, fire protection systems in modern aircrafts are capable of alerting onboard crew members and take curative actions such as fire extinguishing.

Regions covered

North America (the U.S. and Canada), Europe (Germany, the UK, France, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, and rest of Asia Pacific), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and rest of LATAM) and The Middle East and Africa

Companies covered

Major players analyzed in the aircraft fire protection systems market include Meggitt PLC., Diehl Stiftung & Co. KG, Siemens, Halma plc, Advanced Aircraft Extinguishers, Gielle, H3R Aviation Inc, Aerocon Engineering, Amerex Instruments Inc, Johnson Controls, and Honeywell International Inc.

Risk in number of fire accidents in aircraft & need to ensure passenger safety

Fire in aircraft during flight hours is one of the most dangerous situations. Fire on board can lead to serious damage and can become unstoppable within a very short time. To deal with such incidences and to ensure passenger safety, aircraft fire protection system is integrated. Such requirements are expected to fuel the growth of the aircraft protection system market.

Existing backlogs in the delivery of new aircraft

The existing backlogs in aircraft deliveries are negatively affecting the growth of the market. Major delay in aircraft deliveries can also result in cancellation of aircraft order. For instance, Qatar Airways cancelled the A320neo aircraft order due to a delay in aircraft delivery in 2015. Therefore, existing backlogs in aircraft deliveries can be considered as the restraint to aircraft fire protection system market.

Key segments covered:

Aircraft Type

Civil Aircraft

Military Aircraft

Fighter Jets

General Aviation Aircraft

Commercial Passenger & Cargo Aircraft

Civil Helicopters

Military Helicopters

Transport Carriers

Application

Aircraft Cargo Compartments

Engines

Auxiliary Power Units (APU)

Cabins & Lavatories

Cockpits

Others

Product

Fire Detection Systems

Alarm & Warning Systems

Fire Suppression Systems

Component

Control Panel

Complete Wired and Wireless System

Smoke Detectors

Electronic Units

Fire Extinguisher

Alarm & Warning System

Fire Suppression

Sensors

Sprinkler System

