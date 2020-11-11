Reclosable Films Market – Global Industry Demand, Share, Top Players, Industry Size, Future Growth

Transparency Market Research delivers key insights for the reclosable films market in its published report, which include global industry analysis, size, share, growth, trends, and forecast for 2020–2026. In terms of revenue, the global market is projected to grow at an astonishing CAGR of 7.9% during the forecast period, owing to several factors, about which TMR offers detailed insights and forecasts in the reclosable films market report.

Reclosable films are high quality packaging films provide excellent oxygen and moisture barrier used to pack, store, and transport the variety of food and non-food items. Reclosable packaging films are predominantly used in key industries such as food & beverages, pharmaceuticals, personal care, and others industries, as a plastic packaging intermediary. TMR team segmented the analysis of reclosable films market based on various factors such as material type, peel strength, packaging type, thickness, and demand from end-use industry across five regions. As per the TMR analysis, by packaging type, trays segment in the reclosable films is account for hefty market share and is expected to further lead the overall reclosable films market throughout the forecast period.

Rising Preference for Shelf Life Enhancing Packaging Solutions Augment Demand

Manufacturers develop reclosable films with robust seal performance. Reclosable films are used to address different types of packaging needs and exhibit superior sealing functionality. The shelf life of any product is a major factor for end users and thus, the demand for reclosable films is expected to increase considerably in the upcoming years. A small increase in shelf life, especially in meat products, is a valuable proposition for the industry participants and creates significant opportunities for them to enhance their market footprint. Packaging films and implementation of packaging formats, such as modified atmosphere packaging and vacuum, enables reclosable films packaging manufacturers and retailers to extend shelf life of various products, such as bakery & confectionery, fruits & vegetables, ready-to-eat foods, frozen foods, etc. The reclosable films demand is benefiting from the growing dominance of large retail chains in developed and developing national markets, as these chains help to expand the market for packaged foods while laying emphasis on shelf life extension.

Rising Consumption of Convenience Foods Supplement Sales of Reclosable Films

One of the key factors expected to play a crucial role in the growth in demand for reclosable films is increasing demand for convenience foods in emerging economies, such as China, India, and ASEAN countries. Convenience foods, such as bakery items, confectionery & snacks, and meat & dairy products available at various food outlets have witnessed significant rise in consumption. This is expected to positively impact the growth of the reclosable films market. Furthermore, the global food & beverages market has witnessed healthy growth over the past few years, and this is projected to continue in the foreseeable years. Moreover, this remarkable market growth is not just in mature markets of North America and European countries, but also in the fast-growing and developing markets in Asian countries. Furthermore, rising middle-class group coupled with increasing expenditure on food consumption in emerging markets is anticipated to boost the economic growth of the food & beverages industry. This is likely to create a positive impact on the demand for reclosable films across the globe.

Low Puncture Resistance Hampering Demand for Reclosable Films

Reclosable films are available in the market with a variety of thickness and grade, even though they fail to provide physical protection to the product. These reclosable films are prone to tear and have low puncture resistance which in turn may affect and degrade the product quality, pack, and seal inside it. Owing to this factor, reclosable films require gentle and proper handling throughout the value chain in order to provide protective and efficient packaging solution.

Reclosable Films Market: Competition Landscape

The global reclosable films market is projected to witness strong competition among key players. This market includes many well-established market participants. Besides this, many other local players and start-ups are entering into reclosable films market attributing to significant revenue creation with the rising demand of reclosable films. Some of the key players operating in the global reclosable films market are DowDuPont Inc., Sealed Air Corporation, Korozo Ambalaj Sanayi Ve Ticaret AS, Schur Flexibles Holding GesmbH, Winpak Ltd., Industria Termoplastica Pavese SpA, Sudpack Verpackungen GmbH + Co. KG, Coveris Holdings S.A, Buergofol GmbH, Plastopil Hazorea Company Ltd, Berry Global Group, Inc, and TCL Packaging Ltd, among others.

