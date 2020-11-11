Next Generation Nebulizers Market Size, Status, Scope and Growth Prospects 2019-2027

Next Generation Nebulizers Market Introduction

Next generation nebulizers are advanced version of conventional nebulizers characterized by increased portability, higher lung deposition, ease of use, and convenience. Nebulizers are used as drug delivery devices for inhaled drugs for the treatment of respiratory diseases such as chronic obstructive pulmonary disorders, asthma, and cystic fibrosis. Next generation nebulizers are increasingly gaining popularity among physicians and patients, as these are easy to use, convenient, noise free, and portable. The next generation nebulizers facilitate precise deposition of small fraction of nebulizing drugs at targeted region in the lungs. Different types of next generation nebulizers have been developed such as mesh nebulizers, pneumatic nebulizers, and ultrasonic nebulizers.

Next Generation Nebulizers Market – Competitive Landscape

The global next generation nebulizers market is highly consolidated, with a small number of players holding prominent market share. Development and commercialization of mesh nebulizers and ultrasonic nebulizers is one of the key trends among the leading players operating in the global next generation nebulizers market.

Request Brochure for Report – https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=70059

Omron Healthcare Europe B.V.

Omron Healthcare Europe B.V. manufactures and sells automation components, equipment, and systems. The company focuses on respiratory diseases, lifestyle diseases, and health promotion. It also sells products such as electronic components, control equipment, and environmental solutions. Omron Healthcare Europe was a pioneer in electronic ticket gates and ATM machines with magnetic strip card reader. The company offers a range of products from home-use devices such as digital thermometers, next generation nebulizers, blood pressure monitors, and body composition monitors, the specialized medical equipment for identifying atherosclerosis arteries and examining visceral fat.

Philips Healthcare

Philips Healthcare is a subsidiary of Koninklijke Philips N.V., commonly known as Royal Philips. Philips Healthcare is one of the global leaders in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of novel medical equipment and medical technologies across the globe. Philips Healthcare operates through four divisions: diagnostic imaging systems, home health care, customer services, and patient care & clinical informatics. The company focuses on complete cycle of care i.e., disease prevention through screening, diagnosis, and monitoring, and health management. It offers a range of conventional as well as next generation nebulizers.

Becton, Dickinson and Company

Becton, Dickinson and Company (BD) is a global medical technology company engaged in the development, manufacture, and sale of a range of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products. The company markets products and services to health care institutions, life sciences researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and general public. It operates globally through two business divisions: BD Medical and BD Life Sciences. BD Medical offers medication management solutions, pharmaceutical systems, and medication and procedural solutions. BD Life Sciences offers diagnostics specimens, instruments, and regents.

Other prominent players operating in the global next generation nebulizers market include Copley Scientific, Hamilton Medical, Exsurco Medical, Inc., PARI Pharma GmbH, and Briggs Healthcare.

Request for Analysis of COVID19 Impact on Next Generation Nebulizers Market –

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=covid19&rep_id=70059

High Prevalence and Incidence Rates of Respiratory Disorders to Drive Next Generation Nebulizers Market

The global next generation nebulizers market is primarily driven by high prevalence of respiratory disorders such as chronic obstructive pulmonary disorders, asthma, bronchiectasis, bronchitis, and lung fibrosis. According to the World Health Organization, more than 235 million people across the globe are suffering from asthma and around 338,000 deaths occurred in 2015 due to the disorder. It is one of the most common chronic diseases among children. Moreover, the WHO estimates that around 251 million people across the globe are affected by chronic obstructive pulmonary disorder and more than 3.17 million deaths occurred due to COPD in 2015. Moreover, technological advancements in the next generation nebulizers and several value added advantages of next generation nebulizers over conventional nebulizers are likely to fuel the growth of the global next generation nebulizers market during the forecast period.

Pre book Market Report –

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/checkout.php?rep_id=70059<ype=S

In terms of product type, the global next generation nebulizers market can be classified into:

Mesh Nebulizers

Ultrasonic Nebulizers Portable Standalone

Pneumatic Nebulizers Portable Standalone



Based on modality, the global next generation nebulizers market can be bifurcated into:

Table Mount

Portable

About Us

Transparency Market Research is a global market intelligence company providing global business information reports and services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight for several decision makers. Our experienced team of analysts, researchers, and consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools and techniques to gather and analyze information.

Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts so that it always reflects latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

Contact

Transparency Market Research,

90 State Street, Suite 700,

Albany, NY 12207

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/