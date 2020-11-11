Nucleic Acid Isolation and Purification Market set to witness surge in demand over the forecast period of 2019-2023

Nucleic acid isolation and purification is an initial step in molecular biology studies and recombinant DNA techniques. The process of isolation includes mechanical and chemical disruption, enzymatic digestion, while the purification involves combination of extraction/precipitation, chromatography, centrifugation, electrophoresis, and affinity separation. This technique has wide applications in the field of genetic engineering, life science research, forensics and molecular diagnostics. Nucleic acid isolation helps in processing of more sample in less time, minimizes nucleic acid loss ad degradation and increases laboratory efficiency and effectiveness. The purified product can thus be used in recombinant technology methods, and be used in targeted purposes in research.

The rising demand of pure nucleic acids in pharmaceutical and biotechnological industries, and growing use of nucleic acid-based tests in diagnosis have propelled the growth of this market across the globe. Moreover, increasing applications of these techniques in various fields such as genetic engineering, life science research, forensics and molecular diagnostics and government funding in R&Ds and the recent technological innovations are expected to fuel the growth of this market. In addition, emergence of new technologies in molecular diagnostics, expression analysis and genotyping would create an opportunity for the suppliers in future. However, low market penetration of automated nucleic acid isolation and purification procedures in developing countries, is a key factor restraining the growth of global nucleic acid isolation and purification market. Similarly, higher prices of the instruments associated with these procedures is one of the major challenges for this market. New product development, mergers and acquisition and partnership are some of the key trends in nucleic acid isolation and purification market.

The market is segmented into technology, application, product, end user, and geography. Based on various type of technology, the market can be segmented as: column–based, magnetic bead-based, reagent-based, and other (anion exchange-based, glass fiber-based) for DNA and RNA isolation and purification. Column-based technology for DNA isolation and purification commands the largest share of the global market. Magnetic bead-based technology is poised to grow at fastest rate. Application segments of this market includes genomic DNA isolation and purification, micro RNA isolation and purification, blood DNA isolation and purification, mRNA isolation and purification, plasmid DNA isolation and purification, total RNA isolation and purification, and PCR clean up. The plasmid DNA isolation and purification is the leading market segment by application. The end-users of the market are academic research, hospitals and diagnostic centers, pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, contract research organizations, and other end users. Nucleic acid isolation and purification market have its major share in academic research organizations.

North America holds the leading position in the Nucleic Acid Isolation and Purification market followed by Europe. Asia Pacific is the most promising market for the growth of market due to various emerging economies. The market in the region is easy to penetrate and it is expected to have a huge future scope in the region, especially India and China, so the players are looking invest more in Asia-Pacific region. Some of the key players in global Nucleic Acid Isolation and Purification Market are Agilent Technologies Inc. (U.S.), Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. (U.S.), Danaher Corporation (U.S.), Illumina Inc. (U.S.), Life Technologies (U.S.), Promega Corporation (U.S.)., among others.

This study by TMR is all-encompassing framework of the dynamics of the market. It mainly comprises critical assessment of consumers’ or customers’ journeys, current and emerging avenues, and strategic framework to enable CXOs take effective decisions.

Our key underpinning is the 4-Quadrant Framework EIRS that offers detailed visualization of four elements:

Customer E xperience Maps

xperience Maps I nsights and Tools based on data-driven research

nsights and Tools based on data-driven research Actionable R esults to meet all the business priorities

esults to meet all the business priorities Strategic Frameworks to boost the growth journey

