Analysis of Potential Impact of COVID-19 on Polyvinyl Butyral (PVB) Films and Sheets Market

The competitive landscape of the global polyvinyl butyral films sheets market is moderately consolidated with handful of players. The market is dominated by the top three players namely Eastmen Chemical, Kuraray, and Sekisui. The three players altogether accounts for more than 55% of share in the polyvinyl butyral films sheets market. Other players in the polyvinyl butyral films sheets market are Li & Fung Group Co., Ltd., Kingboard Chemical Holdings Ltd., Huakai Plastic (Chongqing) Co., Ltd.

These players are focusing on organic growth strategies such as acquisitions and mergers, business expansion and collaborate in order to strengthen their market position. Apart from this, manufacturers are focusing towards manufacturing of integrated PVB sheets & films to server a large number of customers located across the world.

According to TMR, the polyvinyl buyral films sheets market is projected to grow at a impressive CAGR during the forecast period.

On the basis of region, Asia-Pacific is expected to dominate the global polyvinyl butyral films sheets market during the forecast period of 2018 to 2023. This is mainly because of the rapidly expanding automotive and construction industries in the such as China and India. Based on end user, building & construction segment is projected to hold around a two-fourths share of the global PVB films & sheets market.

Ability of Polyvinyl Butyral Films to Save Energy to Drive Market Growth

The global polyvinyl butyral films sheet market is expected to grow at a healthy pace in the coming years. This is mainly because of the increasing application polyvinyl butyral films sheet in the end user industries. One of the prominent application of the polyvinyl butyral films sheets are in window covering. This is because they efficiently help in saving energy and reducing noise in the building and house.

Polyvinyl butyral films sheets are manufactured by condensation reaction of polyvinyl alcohol (PVA) and n-butyraldehyde. Further, they are blended with nitrocellulose and ketone resin in order to increase its hardness. The properties of polyvinyl butyral films sheets such as transparency, impact resistance, high tensile strength, and elasticity are the prominent factor expected to increase end use application of the sheets. The mentioned properties make these sheet suitable for manufacturing of safety glass. Other than this, they are also used in building & construction, ground transportation and solar energy.

Adverse Effect of Polyvinyl on Environment to Hamper Market Growth

Despite several drivers, growth in the global polyvinyl butyral films sheets market is expected to hamper owing to several factors such as difficulty in handing, high cost of storage low and less shelf life of PVB films and sheets. Along with this, factors such as stringent governmental low towards the use of polyvinyl is expected to hamper growth in the global polyvinyl butyral films sheets market. Other than this, large number of chinese players actively producing PVB resins as well as PVB sheets & films at a much lower rate is another factor projected to impede growth in the global polyvinyl butyral films sheet market.

However, other factor such as increasing demand for PVB films and sheets for manufacturing of automotive windshields is anothet prominent factor expected to boost the polyvinyl butyral films market. This is mainly due to unprecendtal growth in the automotive industries.