Keratoprosthesis (KPro) Market 2019 Global Share, Trend, Segmentation and Forecast to 2027

Increase in Incidences of Corneal Blindness Likely to Boost Keratoprosthesis (KPro) Market

Keratoprosthesis (KPro) is an artificial cornea intended to restore vision in patients suffering from severe bilateral corneal disease. There are two types of keratoprosthesis: penetrating keratoprosthesis and non-penetrating keratoprosthesis.

Penetrating keratoprosthesis is indicated in a patient with vision less than 20/200 in the affected eye, patient with failed cornea transplant with donor cornea and has low or no vision, patient with congenital birth defects and other ocular problems, and patient who does not have access to corneal transplant tissue. Non-penetrating keratoprosthesis is indicated in corneal dystrophies, corneal edema, corneal scars, limbal stem cell deficiency, etc.

Keratoprosthesis is the most common treatment for severe corneal opacity. It is recommended when corneal transplant is not an option.

Keratoprosthesis indications have expanded significantly over the years and post-operative complications have reduced with modifications in postoperative regimen and design of prosthesis. According to an article published by the Indian Journal of Ophthalmology, the last decade has experienced a surge in the number of keratoprosthesis procedures performed worldwide.

Key Drivers and Restraints of Global Keratoprosthesis (KPro) Market

Blindness is one of the major public health problems in developing countries. According to the World Health Organization, corneal diseases are majorly responsible for blindness and vision loss after glaucoma and cataract.

According to the International Agency for the Prevention of Blindness (IAPB), corneal opacity accounts for 3.46% of the global blindness. Corneal opacity is caused by a variety of disorders, including nutritional, congenital, traumatic, infectious, hereditary, and degenerative conditions.

Increase in prevalence of corneal blindness and rise in the demand for technologically advanced corneal surgery equipment are anticipated to drive the keratoprosthesis market during the forecast period. Moreover, changes in lifestyle, aging population, and increase in awareness and acceptance of several corneal surgery devices have driven manufacturers to introduce devices that are patient-friendly, portable, and cost effective.

Keratoprosthesis has evolved over the years due to product enhancement and decline in side effects of keratoplasty. The growth of the ophthalmology industry can be attributed to periodic introduction of novel technologies in the field of ophthalmic surgery. The need and preference for improved health care facilities have created potential for development and commercialization of surgical platforms.

Biosynthetic Implants to Witness High Demand

The keratoprosthesis (KPro) market can be categorized on the basis of type of implant, indication, end-user, and region. In terms of type of implant, the keratoprosthesis (KPro) market can be segmented into synthetic implants and biosynthetic implants. On the basis of indication, the keratoprosthesis (KPro) market can be categorized into keratitis, bullous keratopathy, keratoconus, corneal stromal dystrophies, and others.

Recent studies on the safety and functionality of biosynthetic implants have shown many benefits over conventional implants, such as low manufacturing cost and redundancy of microbiological testing, which is likely to drive the biosynthetic implants segment during the forecast period

Based on end-user, the keratoprosthesis (KPro) market can be divided into hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, specialty clinics, and others

Asia Pacific to Lead Global Keratoprosthesis (KPro) Market

The global keratoprosthesis (KPro) market can be divided into: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa

North America is expected to dominate the keratoprosthesis (KPro) market in terms of revenue during the forecast period

Asia Pacific is likely to witness the maximum demand for the keratoprosthesis (KPro) procedure from 2019 to 2027. High prevalence of corneal blindness, low cost of surgery, and rising health care infrastructure in emerging countries, such as China and India, are likely to drive the keratoprosthesis (KPro) market in the region.

According to the National Programme for Control of Blindness (NPCB), over 120,000 persons suffer from corneal blindness in India. According to this estimate, more than 25,000 to 30,000 corneal blindness cases are reported every year in the country. Moreover, 90% of the cases of corneal ulceration and ocular trauma leading to corneal blindness are reported in developing countries.

Key Manufacturers Operating in Global Keratoprosthesis (KPro) Market

Some of the prominent players operating in the keratoprosthesis (KPro) market are:

CorNeat Vision Ltd.

Aurolab

Argus Biomedical Pty Ltd

Presbia PLC

KeraMed, Inc.

Alcon Inc.

AJL Ophthalmic SA

