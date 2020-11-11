Impression Boxes Market 2019 Size, Shares, Growth, Global Industry Applications, Top Key Players, Business Trends, Demand Overview and Forecast 2027

Impression Boxes: Emerging Concept in Podiatry and Orthotics Industries

Impression boxes contain fine and soft foam for positive cast in orthotic and podiatry industries. These boxes are widely used to obtain feet impressions for casting models of feet mainly used in the orthotics industry.

Read Report Overview – https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/impression-boxes-market.html

Impression box typically requires the patient to place the foot on the foam in the impression box and press down. The position of body should be in neutral or weight bearing position. The negative mold is then filled with Plaster of Paris for a positive cast and rectified to suit the patient’s foot.

Fine and soft foam is used to prevent skin irritation. It recreates the plantar surface of the patient’s foot and makes casts to make orthotic, prosthetic, and podiatric models

Key Drivers and Restraints of Global Impression Boxes Market

Rise in the number of foot diseases or injuries is one of the major drivers for the global impression boxes market. Orthoses are used to support limb injuries or immobility, and require casting models. Impression boxes are apt for creating an ideal cast.

Request Brochure of Report – https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=72663

Increase in the number of road accidents and paralysis cases, which affects lower limbs, are factors responsible for the growth of the global impression boxes market

As per the Christopher & Dana Reeve Foundation, in 2013, approximately 1.7% or 5,357,970 people were reported to be suffering from some form of paralysis in the U.S. The paralysis resulted in difficulty or inability for the movement of upper and lower extremities. Hence, orthotics are required for the affected person and the need for impression boxes arises.

Surge in the adoption of braces and supports for non-invasive treatment is also propelling the growth of impression boxes market

Factors such as rise in the prevalence of diabetes and impression boxes being the most suitable method for casting models in orthosis and prosthesis are responsible for the growth of global impression boxes market

Lack of Skilled Workforce to Hamper Market

Lack of skilled workforce to take proper foot impression is restraining the growth of the global impression boxes market. Improper model leads to discomfort for patients.

Improper handling of impression boxes during shipment or transit can lead to disturbance in the material of the foam. This disturbance of material can lead to wrong impression or measurements. This may hamper the market.

Deep Impression Boxes to Witness High Demand

In terms of product type, the global impression boxes market can be divided into standard impression boxes and deep impression boxes

Standard impression boxes are available in size 40mm and less depth for foot impression, while deep impression boxes are 55 mm and above depth. This depth or size indicates the depth of the foam in a box.

Deep impression boxes are projected to witness high demand in the near future, owing to their high effectiveness in casting and accurate impressions results

Standard impression boxes have foam depth of 40 mm or less. These boxes are more suitable for CAD CAM orthotics.

Request for Analysis of COVID-19 Impact on Impression Boxes Market – https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=covid19&rep_id=72663

Podiatry Clinics to be a Highly Lucrative Segment

Based on end-user, the global impression boxes market can be segmented into hospitals, podiatry clinics, and others

The podiatry clinics segment is anticipated to expand at a significant CAGR during the forecast period, owing to a large number of patients being referred to podiatry clinics for foot problems and orthosis, and availability of skilled podiatrists in these clinics

North America to Lead the Global Impression Boxes Market

In terms of region, the global impression boxes market can be divided into: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa

North America dominated the global impression boxes market in 2018 due to a large number of people suffering from foot injuries, bunions, and other conditions, increase in road accidents, and availability of better treatment in the region

According to the Illinois Podiatric Medical Association (IPMA), approximately, 6% of the U.S. population have foot injuries, bunions, flat feet or fallen arches

The impression boxes market in the Asia Pacific region is expected to expand at a high CAGR during the forecast period due to growth in aging population, rise in road accidents and foot injuries, and increase in the adoption of technologically advanced products in the region

Pre Book Impression Boxes Market Report at https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/checkout.php?rep_id=72663<ype=S

Key Manufacturers Operating in Global Market

The global impression boxes market is highly fragmented. Key manufacturers operating in the global market are:

Podotech (A. Algeo Ltd.)

Innovation Rehab LTD

Fresco Podología S.L.

PPL Biomechanics

Podiacare Ltd.

Dacey Ltd T/A Orthotix

Complete Healthcare

Acor Orthopaedic, Inc.

DIA-FOOT

Frankford Leather Co., Inc.

More Trending Reports by Transparency Market Research –

Radiopharmaceutical Market: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/radiopharmaceutical-market-to-reach-valuation-of-us-5-4-bn-by-2027-transparency-market-research-301018881.html

Geriatric Medicines Market: https://www.biospace.com/article/rising-attention-toward-elderly-care-propels-geriatric-medicines-market-growth/

About Us

Transparency Market Research is a global market intelligence company providing global business information reports and services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight for several decision makers. Our experienced team of analysts, researchers, and consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools and techniques to gather and analyze information.

Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts so that it always reflects latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

Contact

Transparency Market Research,

90 State Street, Suite 700,

Albany, NY 12207

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/